A couple of NBA players kicked off 2017 in style with some truly fire kicks.

Getting things started we head out to Toronto, where DeMar DeRozan brought out the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “FTB” while backcourt mate Kyle Lowry went for 41 points in the adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016 as the Raptors dispatched the Lakers, 123-114. Joining Lowry with 40 points on the night was the Blazers’ C.J. McCollum, who dropped 43 in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 as Portland took care of business in Minnesota, 95-89.

In Atlanta, Jonathon Simmons had the night’s most hyped pair, as he rocked the “OVO” Air Jordan X Retro. Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge continued to represent in the Air Jordan XXXI, with Leonard rocking a grey colorway while Aldridge put in work in a black model. Thabo Sefolosha continued rocking the Nike Air Max 90 while Paul Millsap wore a grey/neon version of the Nike Zoom Clear Out.

For the rest of the NBA’s New Year’s kicks, make sure to peep the rest of our gallery above.