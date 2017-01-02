-
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Paul George: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Josh Richardson: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Willie Reed: Air Jordan XII Retro
-
Ricky Rubio: adidas Crazy Explosive, C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Zach LaVine: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan X Retro 'OVO,' Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Luke Babbit: Nike KD Trey 5 III, Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Evan Turner: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
-
C.J. Watson: adidas D Rose 7, Aaron Brooks: Nike KD 9, Elfrid Payton: Nike HyperLive, Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Nike Kobe XI Elite 4KB
-
DeMarre Carroll: adidas Crazy Explosive, Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
James Johnson: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
C.J. Miles: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
1 of 23
New Year’s Day’s Best NBA Kicks
A couple of NBA players kicked off 2017 in style with some truly fire kicks.
Getting things started we head out to Toronto, where DeMar DeRozan brought out the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “FTB” while backcourt mate Kyle Lowry went for 41 points in the adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016 as the Raptors dispatched the Lakers, 123-114. Joining Lowry with 40 points on the night was the Blazers’ C.J. McCollum, who dropped 43 in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 as Portland took care of business in Minnesota, 95-89.
In Atlanta, Jonathon Simmons had the night’s most hyped pair, as he rocked the “OVO” Air Jordan X Retro. Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge continued to represent in the Air Jordan XXXI, with Leonard rocking a grey colorway while Aldridge put in work in a black model. Thabo Sefolosha continued rocking the Nike Air Max 90 while Paul Millsap wore a grey/neon version of the Nike Zoom Clear Out.
For the rest of the NBA’s New Year’s kicks, make sure to peep the rest of our gallery above.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus