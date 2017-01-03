-
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI, Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 9
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9, Wilson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2, Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9
-
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly, Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
-
Jonh Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Channing Frye: Nike Hypershift, Dante Cunningham: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Richard Jefferson: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016
-
Serge Ibaka, Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
-
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom KD 4 BHM
-
Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.IX, Jerami Grant: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Denzel Valentine: Nike Hypershift, Jeremy Lamb: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Michael Carter-Williams: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, Nicolas Batum: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XI Retro, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
-
Iman Shumpert: Reebok Question 'Teyana Taylor'
-
Lance Thomas: Nike Air Penny 2
-
Will Barton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Randy Foye: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Joe Ingles: Nike Kobe X Elite
-
Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Joe Johnson: Jordan Super.Fly 5
-
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Danilo Gallinari: adidas D Rose 7
-
Jamal Crawford: adidas Crazylight Boost, T.J. Warren: Nike KD 9
-
Trey Burke: Nike Zoom Huarache 2K4
-
Corey Brewer: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Shelvin Mack: Nike Kobe Mentality 2, Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Alex Len: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, DeAndre Jordan: Nike Zoom Clear Out
1 of 32
NBA Kicks of the Night
The first Monday of 2017 featured a couple of bangers on court—we start off in Chicago where Jimmy Butler poured in 52 points in a Bulls PE colorway of the Air Jordan XXXI. Also rocking dope PE XXXIs on the evening were the Magic’s Jeff Green and Bismack Biyombo.
The night also saw some of the game’s most notable sneakerheads bringing their A-game, as P.J. Tucker brought out the 2012 Nike Zoom KD 4 BHM while Montrezl Harrell rocked the Air Jordan XI Retro “Columbia.” Iman Shumpert continued to bring the heat as he wore the Reebok Question Mid designed by his wife, Teyana Taylor.
Other notable kicks on the evening were Carmelo Anthony’s Jordan Melo M13 in “Black/Gold,” LeBron James once again rocking the debut colorway of his Nike LeBron 14, and Andre Iguodala’s White/Metallic Gold Nike Kobe A.D.
Make sure you get caught up on the rest of Monday night’s NBA kicks in our latest recap, above.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus