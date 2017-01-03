The first Monday of 2017 featured a couple of bangers on court—we start off in Chicago where Jimmy Butler poured in 52 points in a Bulls PE colorway of the Air Jordan XXXI. Also rocking dope PE XXXIs on the evening were the Magic’s Jeff Green and Bismack Biyombo.

The night also saw some of the game’s most notable sneakerheads bringing their A-game, as P.J. Tucker brought out the 2012 Nike Zoom KD 4 BHM while Montrezl Harrell rocked the Air Jordan XI Retro “Columbia.” Iman Shumpert continued to bring the heat as he wore the Reebok Question Mid designed by his wife, Teyana Taylor.

Other notable kicks on the evening were Carmelo Anthony’s Jordan Melo M13 in “Black/Gold,” LeBron James once again rocking the debut colorway of his Nike LeBron 14, and Andre Iguodala’s White/Metallic Gold Nike Kobe A.D.

Make sure you get caught up on the rest of Monday night’s NBA kicks in our latest recap, above.