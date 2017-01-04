The Heat-Suns game didn’t exactly headline Tuesday night’s NBA action, but for kick fiends, the game featured some of the League’s most notable sneakerheads and they surely didn’t disappoint.

A night after P.J. Tucker turned heads with his Nike Zoom KD 4 BHM, teammate Tyler Ulis did his best to one-up him, as he rocked the Zoom KD 4 ASG “Galaxy.” Not to be outdone, Tucker rocked two pairs of kicks, running with both the Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB and Air Jordan III Retro “Black Cat” from 2007. For the Heat, Willie Reed wore the Air Jordan XII Retro “Nylon” while Josh Richardson brought out the Nike Kobe XI Elite FTB.

In the night’s other sneaker news, Jonathon Simmons of the Spurs has pretty much established himself as a Jordanhead, as he wore the new Air Jordan VI Retro “Black Cat.” D’Angelo Russell continued his affinity for the Kyrie 2 as he wore a new NIKEiD model featuring the “Goals” print.

Make sure to peep our latest 30-image gallery to get caught up on the rest of Tuesday’s NBA kicks.