-
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Arron Afflalo: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Pierre Jackson: Nike KD 9, John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Paul George: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Reggie Jackson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Joel Embiid: adidas Light Em Up 2
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Julius Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, JaMychal Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
Jae Crowder: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan III Retro
-
Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9, Zach LaVine: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly, Marcus Morris: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere
-
Andrew Harrison: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low,
-
Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2, P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom KD 4 ASG 'Galaxy'
-
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan VI Retro, Cory Joseph: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Willie Reed: Air Jordan XII Retro, Eric Bledsoe: Nike Hypershift, Josh Richardson: Nike Kobe XI Elite FTB
-
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
-
C.J. Miles: Nike Kyrie 2, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Jon Leuer: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Monta Ellis: Jordan Super.Fly 5
-
Danilo Gallinari: adidas D Rose 7
-
Otto Porter: Air Jordan XXXI, Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
-
Wilson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Willie Reed: Air Jordan XII Retro
-
Joe Johnson: Jordan Super.Fly 5
-
Jamal Murray: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Kosta Koufos: Nike Hyperdunk 2014, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
NBA Kicks of the Night
The Heat-Suns game didn’t exactly headline Tuesday night’s NBA action, but for kick fiends, the game featured some of the League’s most notable sneakerheads and they surely didn’t disappoint.
A night after P.J. Tucker turned heads with his Nike Zoom KD 4 BHM, teammate Tyler Ulis did his best to one-up him, as he rocked the Zoom KD 4 ASG “Galaxy.” Not to be outdone, Tucker rocked two pairs of kicks, running with both the Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB and Air Jordan III Retro “Black Cat” from 2007. For the Heat, Willie Reed wore the Air Jordan XII Retro “Nylon” while Josh Richardson brought out the Nike Kobe XI Elite FTB.
In the night’s other sneaker news, Jonathon Simmons of the Spurs has pretty much established himself as a Jordanhead, as he wore the new Air Jordan VI Retro “Black Cat.” D’Angelo Russell continued his affinity for the Kyrie 2 as he wore a new NIKEiD model featuring the “Goals” print.
Make sure to peep our latest 30-image gallery to get caught up on the rest of Tuesday’s NBA kicks.
