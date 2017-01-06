-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 3, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Dwight Howard: Peak DH5
Dante Exum, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1 'Gila Monster'
Paul George: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce
DeMarre Carroll: adidas Crazy Explosive, Trey Lyles: Nike Zoom Kobe 3 FTB
Devin Harris: adidas D Rose 7, Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere, Alex Len: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 3
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4, Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly
Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Jrue Holiday: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Supreme 'Chaos'
Langston Galloway: Nike Kobe A.D.
Julius Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Al-Farouq Aminu: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Monta Ellis: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Montrezl Harrell: Nike Zoom KD 4 Galaxy ASG
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Deron Williams: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D., Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9
Spencer Dinwiddie: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Joe Young: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Jordan B.Fly, Marcus Morris: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Patrick Beverley: adidas D Rose 7, Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
Glenn Robinson III: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
Terrence Ross: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5, Joe Johnson: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Manu Ginobili: Nike KD 9, Jamal Murray: adidas D Lillard 2
Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9
NBA Kicks of the Night
Houston vs. OKC. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook. Adidas versus Jordan Brand. Despite Westbrook dropping a career-high 8 three-pointers and finishing the night with 49 points, it was Harden and the Rockets doing just enough to get by the Thunder. Harden debuted the “Gila Monster” colorway of his adidas Harden Vol.1 while Westbrook with a triple-black edition of the Air Jordan XXXI. Montrezl Harrell is turning out to be a legitimate contender for the League’s biggest sneakerhead as he brought out the Nike Zoom KD 4 “Galaxy” ASG.
Speaking of the NBA’s reigning sneaker king, P.J. Tucker brought out the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Supreme “Chaos” in the Suns game versus the Mavericks. DeMar DeRozan might still be in the holiday spirit as he rocked the Nike KD 9 Elite “Christmas” in Toronto’s win over the Jazz. Fellow Kobe addict Trey Lyles wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 3 “FTB” for Utah.
Recapping other notable models, Damian Lillard made a successful return for the Blazers in the “Rip City” edition of his adidas Dame 3 and Glenn Robinson took the floor in a fresh yellow colorway of the Li-Ning WoW All-City 5.
For a look at the rest of the night in kicks, we have a 30-plus image gallery for y’all to enjoy.
