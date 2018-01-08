Despite Atlanta’s struggles, Taurean Prince continues to shine on the sneaker front as he went retro for the Hawks visit against the Lakers donning the “Sunshine” adidas Crazy 1. For L.A., Lonzo Ball busted out the latest colorway of his BBB ZO2 Prime Remix which also featured a yellow and black colorway.

In Phoenix, the Suns stunned the Thunder behind 26 points from Devin Booker and his sick Nike Kobe A.D. Mids. Tyler Ulis rocked the Nike Kobe 8 System “Purple Gradient” and T.J. Warren continued to get his in the Nike Lunar Hypergamer Low. For the Thunder, Russell Westbrook wore his newly released signature model, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, Paul George went with a grey/orange Nike PG1 PE and Carmelo Anthony donned his navy/orange Jordan Melo M13.

Closing out, make sure to peep Hassan Whiteside‘s kicks as he rocked a Nike LeBron 12 custom featuring Batman’s nemesis, the Joker.

Photos via Getty Images