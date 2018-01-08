-
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Dejounte Murray: Nike Kobe A.D.
Miles Plumlee: Peak DH3
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Devin Booker: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 12, Wayne Ellington: Nike Kobe A.D., Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2
Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
Paul George: Nike PG1
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Frank Ntilikina: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4, Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, T.J. Warren: Nike Lunar Hypergamer Low
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Power 4
Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe 8 System, Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VIII Retro
Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KDX, LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Marquese Chriss: Nike PG1
Malcolm Delaney: Nike Zoom Kobe 6, Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
Shabazz Napier: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
NBA Kicks of the Night
Despite Atlanta’s struggles, Taurean Prince continues to shine on the sneaker front as he went retro for the Hawks visit against the Lakers donning the “Sunshine” adidas Crazy 1. For L.A., Lonzo Ball busted out the latest colorway of his BBB ZO2 Prime Remix which also featured a yellow and black colorway.
In Phoenix, the Suns stunned the Thunder behind 26 points from Devin Booker and his sick Nike Kobe A.D. Mids. Tyler Ulis rocked the Nike Kobe 8 System “Purple Gradient” and T.J. Warren continued to get his in the Nike Lunar Hypergamer Low. For the Thunder, Russell Westbrook wore his newly released signature model, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, Paul George went with a grey/orange Nike PG1 PE and Carmelo Anthony donned his navy/orange Jordan Melo M13.
Closing out, make sure to peep Hassan Whiteside‘s kicks as he rocked a Nike LeBron 12 custom featuring Batman’s nemesis, the Joker.
Photos via Getty Images
