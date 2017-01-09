-
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
-
Zaza Pachulia: Nike KD Trey V III, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Damian Lillard: adidas D Lillard 3.0, Reggie Jackson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
-
Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9, Chandler Parsons: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI, George Hill: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier IX
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9, Rudy Gay: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce, Joel Embiid: adidas Light Em Up 2
-
Joel Embiid: adidas Light Em Up 2
-
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive, Terrence Ross: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
-
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D., Rudy Gay: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.IX
-
Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly, Mason Plumlee: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan XVI Retro 'SoleFly'
-
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Willie Reed: Air Jordan XII Retro
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Brandon Bass: Nike Hyperdunk 2008, Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
DeMarre Carroll: adidas Crazy Explosive, Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan IX Retro
-
Derrick Williams: Nike Kobe A.D., Raymond Felton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
-
Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
1 of 33
NBA Kicks of the Night
Air Jordans are a staple in our daily NBA Kicks of the Night coverage and Sunday proved just that with several notable models being worn on court. We start off with the rarest pair of the evening as P.J. Tucker once again brought out the “SoleFly” Air Jordan XVI Retro for the Suns affair against the Cavs. Detroit’s Markieff Morris went with the “Bred” Air Jordan XI Retro while Montrezl Harrell of the Rockets rocked the “Space Jam” Air Jordan IX Retro. In Memphis, Mike Conley took the floor in two pairs of team colored Air Jordan XXXI PEs.
Nike Basketball has started to roll out its latest model in the Nike Zoom Rev 2017 which was seen on a couple of players last night. Devin Booker and Draymond Green wore team PE colorways while DeMarcus Cousins went with the all-black model. Closing out other Sunday notables, DeMar DeRozan was spotted in the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “BHM,” Kevin Durant wore an almost all-yellow PE of his Nike KD 9, Marcus Morris played in the “Dr.Doom” Nike Air Foamposite Pro and James Harden wore the ‘Home’ model of his adidas Harden Vol.1.
Peep the all of these kicks and more in our newest Sunday night NBA kicks recap.
Related
Post Up: Battle in Portland
Commentscomments powered by Disqus