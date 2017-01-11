Tuesday night in the NBA featured plenty of familiar faces in some seriously eye-catching colorways.

We get started in Toronto where Kobe-aficionados DeMar DeRozan and Isaiah Thomas squared off. Both players rocked the Nike Kobe A.D. with DeRozan wearing an all-red model and Thomas bringing out a grey/green ‘way. However, DeRozan flexed his Kobe love a bit more as he also donned the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB. Staying on the subject of Kobes, Malcolm Delaney also wore an all-red Nike Kobe A.D., but popped the inner lining to match the Hawks eye-popping green.

In Utah, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James wore new colorways of their signature models with Irving donning a grey version of his new Nike Kyrie 3 while James rocked a dope black and white version of his Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X. For the Jazz, Joe Johnson brought out the recently released Air Jordan XVI Retro.

Other notable kicks of the evening included Jonathon Simmons in the “OVO” Air Jordan X Retros again, Nick Young donning a Lakers purple colorway of the adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, James Harden dropping his 11th tripe-double of the season in the “Pioneer” adidas Harden Vol.1 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson rocking a Nike Kyrie 2 that was inspired by the Brooklyn Nets grey alternate uniforms.

For the rest of the night in NBA kicks, click on through our latest gallery.

