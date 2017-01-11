-
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1, Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Dion Waiters: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3, Julius Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB
-
Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Tony Snell: adidas Crazy Bounce, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite, John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
-
Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.IX
-
Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 3, Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9
-
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One, Denzel Valentine: Nike Hyperdunk 2008
-
Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Patrick Patterson: Nike KD Trey 5 IV, Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XI Retro Low
-
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2, Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Mason Plumlee: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Jonas Jerebko: Nike Kyrie 2, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Kyle Korver, Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Rudy Gay: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Marcin Gortat: Nike Hypershift, Michael Carter-Williams: Nike Kyrie 2, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kobe XI
-
Willie Reed: Air Jordan XII Retro, Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly
-
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan Melo M13
-
Malcolm Delaney: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Joe Johnson: Air Jordan XVI Retro, Richard Jefferson: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce, Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
-
Jeremy Lamb: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan X Retro 'OVO,' Manu Ginobili, Michael Beasley: Nike KD 9
-
Justin Hamilton: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
-
Mike Scott: Jordan CP3.X
-
Aron Baynes: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
1 of 38
NBA Kicks of the Night
Tuesday night in the NBA featured plenty of familiar faces in some seriously eye-catching colorways.
We get started in Toronto where Kobe-aficionados DeMar DeRozan and Isaiah Thomas squared off. Both players rocked the Nike Kobe A.D. with DeRozan wearing an all-red model and Thomas bringing out a grey/green ‘way. However, DeRozan flexed his Kobe love a bit more as he also donned the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB. Staying on the subject of Kobes, Malcolm Delaney also wore an all-red Nike Kobe A.D., but popped the inner lining to match the Hawks eye-popping green.
In Utah, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James wore new colorways of their signature models with Irving donning a grey version of his new Nike Kyrie 3 while James rocked a dope black and white version of his Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X. For the Jazz, Joe Johnson brought out the recently released Air Jordan XVI Retro.
Other notable kicks of the evening included Jonathon Simmons in the “OVO” Air Jordan X Retros again, Nick Young donning a Lakers purple colorway of the adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, James Harden dropping his 11th tripe-double of the season in the “Pioneer” adidas Harden Vol.1 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson rocking a Nike Kyrie 2 that was inspired by the Brooklyn Nets grey alternate uniforms.
For the rest of the night in NBA kicks, click on through our latest gallery.
Related
Post Up: Numbers on the Board
Commentscomments powered by Disqus