-
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive, Joel Embiid: adidas Light Em Up 2
-
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Jae Crowder: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Marcin Gortat: Nike Hypershift, Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Steven Adams: adidas D Rose 773 IV
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Montrezl Harrell: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Jordan Mickey: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Terry Rozier: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Tyler Ennis: Jordan Melo M13, Ricky Rubio: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI, J.J. Redick: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Evan Fournier: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
Shabazz Muhammad: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Chandler Parsons: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Brandon Rush: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
T.J. McConnell: Nike Hypershift
1 of 26
NBA Kicks of the Night
The Portland Trail Blazers gave the Cleveland Cavaliers the absolute business last night, easily handling LeBron and company, 102-86. CJ McCollum led the way with a 27-point performance in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 while Damian Lillard wore a gray/white version of his adidas Dame 3. In defeat, LeBron James debuted a gray version of his Nike LeBron 14 and Kyrie Irving brought out his Nike Kyrie 3 in white/metallic gold.
A couple of marquee adidas matchups also highlighted Wednesday night’s action as Andrew Wiggins faced off against James Harden and Kristaps Porzings went toe-to-toe with Joel Embiid. All players wore familiar models and colorways with Wiggins rocking his PE adidas Crazy Explosive and Harden wearing his “Pioneer” adidas Harden Vol.1. Porzingis also rocked his PE colorway of the Crazy Explosive and Embiid continued to impress in the adidas Light Em Up 2.
Make sure you get your daily dose of NBA kicks in Wednesday night’s gallery recap.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus