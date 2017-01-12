The Portland Trail Blazers gave the Cleveland Cavaliers the absolute business last night, easily handling LeBron and company, 102-86. CJ McCollum led the way with a 27-point performance in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 while Damian Lillard wore a gray/white version of his adidas Dame 3. In defeat, LeBron James debuted a gray version of his Nike LeBron 14 and Kyrie Irving brought out his Nike Kyrie 3 in white/metallic gold.

A couple of marquee adidas matchups also highlighted Wednesday night’s action as Andrew Wiggins faced off against James Harden and Kristaps Porzings went toe-to-toe with Joel Embiid. All players wore familiar models and colorways with Wiggins rocking his PE adidas Crazy Explosive and Harden wearing his “Pioneer” adidas Harden Vol.1. Porzingis also rocked his PE colorway of the Crazy Explosive and Embiid continued to impress in the adidas Light Em Up 2.

