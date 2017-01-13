The NBA had some international flair last night with the League’s annual Global Games taking place in London and Mexico City.

We begin in London where the Paul George debuted his first signature Nike model, the PG1, in the “2K” colorway in the Pacers matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, George’s efforts were for naught as Denver routed Indiana 140-112 in a balanced attacked helped by Danilo Gallinari who played in his usual powder blue adidas D Rose 7.

In the League’s other Global Game, we travel to Mexico City where the Suns matched up against the Mavericks. PJ Tucker’s kicks once again shined as he wore a purple/orange team colorway of the Nike Kobe A.D. while Devin Booker wore his PE model of the Nike Zoom Rev 2017. For the Mavericks, several close-up images of the team’s sneakers were taken including Devin Harris’ blue adidas D Rose 7 and Harrison Barnes’ adidas Crazy Bounce.

Recapping the rest of Thursday’s notable kicks we give props toBuddy Hield’s red and gold Nike Kobe A.D. and Nick Young’s Laker-flavored adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016. All these sneakers and more are covered in our latest NBA Kicks of the Night recap.