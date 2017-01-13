-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Taj Gibson: adidas D Lillard 2
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Kevin Durant, Ian Clark: Nike KD 9
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7
Julius Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan X Retro 'OVO'
P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D.
Devin Harris: adidas D Rose 7
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kobe A.D.
Danilo Gallinari: adidas D Rose 7
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D.
Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe XI Elite, P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D., Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Wilson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, C.J. Miles: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Monta Ellis: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2, Marcus Morris: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Deron Williams: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Tyreke Evans: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016
NBA Kicks of the Night
The NBA had some international flair last night with the League’s annual Global Games taking place in London and Mexico City.
We begin in London where the Paul George debuted his first signature Nike model, the PG1, in the “2K” colorway in the Pacers matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, George’s efforts were for naught as Denver routed Indiana 140-112 in a balanced attacked helped by Danilo Gallinari who played in his usual powder blue adidas D Rose 7.
In the League’s other Global Game, we travel to Mexico City where the Suns matched up against the Mavericks. PJ Tucker’s kicks once again shined as he wore a purple/orange team colorway of the Nike Kobe A.D. while Devin Booker wore his PE model of the Nike Zoom Rev 2017. For the Mavericks, several close-up images of the team’s sneakers were taken including Devin Harris’ blue adidas D Rose 7 and Harrison Barnes’ adidas Crazy Bounce.
Recapping the rest of Thursday’s notable kicks we give props toBuddy Hield’s red and gold Nike Kobe A.D. and Nick Young’s Laker-flavored adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016. All these sneakers and more are covered in our latest NBA Kicks of the Night recap.
