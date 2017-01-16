-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
Courtney Lee: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite, Paul Millsap: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, DeMarre Carroll: adidas Crazy Explosive
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Mike Conley, Michael Carter-Williams: Air Jordan XXXI
Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe A.D., Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XIV Retro
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI, Malcolm Delaney: Nike Kobe A.D.
Zach LaVine: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.X, Tim Hardaway Jr: Jordan Melo M13
Robin Lopez: adidas D Lillard 2, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike KD 9
Reggie Jackson: Nike Kyrie 2
Steven Adams: adidas D Rose 773 IV
Carls LeVert: Nike Kyrie 2
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Reggie Bullock: Jordan CP3.IX
Matt Barnes: adidas D Lillard 2, Arron Afflalo: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Taj Gibson: adidas D Lillard 2, Zach Randolph: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D.
NBA Kicks of the Night
Leading off our Sunday recap of NBA kicks, we head to Brooklyn, where James Harden notched his 12th triple-double of the season in the “Gila Monster” colorway of his adidas Harden Vol.1 in Houston’s 137-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Eric Gordon dropped 24 points in his PE colorway of the adidas Crazy Explosive, while Montrezl Harrell continued his strong sneaker campaign with the OG colorway of the Air Jordan XIV Retro.
Like Harden, Russell Westbrook also messed around and got a triple-double while wearing his special Air Jordan XXXI PE. Also wearing the XXXIs on the night were Mike Conley, Michael Carter-Williams and Jimmy Butler, who wore a white/black/red number during the Bulls shootaround before taking the floor in a flipped version of the “Banned” colorway.
See all of these kicks and more in our latest NBA kicks recap.
