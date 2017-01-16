Leading off our Sunday recap of NBA kicks, we head to Brooklyn, where James Harden notched his 12th triple-double of the season in the “Gila Monster” colorway of his adidas Harden Vol.1 in Houston’s 137-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Eric Gordon dropped 24 points in his PE colorway of the adidas Crazy Explosive, while Montrezl Harrell continued his strong sneaker campaign with the OG colorway of the Air Jordan XIV Retro.

Like Harden, Russell Westbrook also messed around and got a triple-double while wearing his special Air Jordan XXXI PE. Also wearing the XXXIs on the night were Mike Conley, Michael Carter-Williams and Jimmy Butler, who wore a white/black/red number during the Bulls shootaround before taking the floor in a flipped version of the “Banned” colorway.

See all of these kicks and more in our latest NBA kicks recap.