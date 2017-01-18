Despite James Harden’s 13th triple-double of the season, the Miami Heat found a way to hold off the Houston Rockets. Harden – wearing his adidas Harden Vol.1 “BHM” colorway went for 40 points to go along with 12 boards and 10 dimes. Goran Dragic lead the way for Miami as he finished the night with 21 points while rocking a team colorway of the adidas D Lillard 2.

Staying on the adidas path, Tuesday night gave us a good look at the Lakers’ Ivica Zubac Crazy Explosive and the Raptors Kyle Lowry’s black adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016 PE. For Jordan Brand, we got a look at LaMarcus Aldridge’s all-white Air Jordan XXXI PE while Jimmy Butler went with a familiar Bulls colorway of JB’s flagship model. Last but not least, DeMar DeRozan wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB as he scorched Brooklyn for 36 points in the Raptors 119-109 win.

Peep the rest of Tuesday’s NBA sneaker action in our latest kicks recap.

