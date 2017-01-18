-
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 2, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI, Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe A.D., Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, Devin Harris: adidas D Rose 7
Kenneth Faried: adidas Crazy Explosive
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 13 Elite
Julius Randle: Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4
Lucas Nogueira: Nike KD Trey 5 IV, Bojan Bogdanovic: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Zach LaVine: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2, Sam Dekker: Nike Kyrie 2, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1 BHM
Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan X Retro 'OVO'
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2, Will Barton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XIV Retro, James Johnson: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Ivica Zubac: adidas Crazy Explosive
NBA Kicks of the Night
Despite James Harden’s 13th triple-double of the season, the Miami Heat found a way to hold off the Houston Rockets. Harden – wearing his adidas Harden Vol.1 “BHM” colorway went for 40 points to go along with 12 boards and 10 dimes. Goran Dragic lead the way for Miami as he finished the night with 21 points while rocking a team colorway of the adidas D Lillard 2.
Staying on the adidas path, Tuesday night gave us a good look at the Lakers’ Ivica Zubac Crazy Explosive and the Raptors Kyle Lowry’s black adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016 PE. For Jordan Brand, we got a look at LaMarcus Aldridge’s all-white Air Jordan XXXI PE while Jimmy Butler went with a familiar Bulls colorway of JB’s flagship model. Last but not least, DeMar DeRozan wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB as he scorched Brooklyn for 36 points in the Raptors 119-109 win.
Peep the rest of Tuesday’s NBA sneaker action in our latest kicks recap.
