Wednesday night was highlighted by several marquee matchups, led by the much-anticipated second meeting between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. Durant wore a PE of his Nike KD 9 en route to a 40-point effort, as the Warriors once again got the better of the Thunder. Westbrook rocked his all-black Air Jordan XXXIs and finished the night with his 21st triple-double of the season.

In Houston, James Harden wore his home colorway of the adidas Harden Vol. 1 as he and the Rockets held off the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. As he’s done most of this season and last, the Greek Freak rocked a white/green model of the Nike Kobe X Elite. Over in Charlotte, Kemba Walker outdueled Damian Lillard as the Hornets came away with 107-85 win. Walker rocked his go-to Jordan Super.Fly 4 while Lillard brought out his black/red adidas Dame 3.

Closing out Wednesday’s kicks recap, the Morris twins have cemented themselves as the League’s best sneaker bros, with another set of fire kicks. Markieff brought out the “Fighter Jet” Nike Air Foamposite Pro while Marcus wore the luxurious “Grey Suede” Air Jordan XI Retro PRM.

For the rest of the night in kicks, make sure to peep our latest gallery above.