James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2, Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI, John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Paul George: Nike PG1
Jae Crowder: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
Serge Ibaka: adidas D Rose 7, Nikola Vucevic: NIke Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
T.J. McConnell: Nike Hypershift, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3, Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
Myles Turner: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Ron Baker: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Jared Sullinger: Air Jordan XXXI, Joel Embiid: adidas Light Em Up 2
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
JaMychal Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Taurean Prince: adidas D Lillard 2, Dwight Howard: Peak DH5, Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D., Paul Millsap: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan Melo M13, Al-Farouq Aminu: Nike Kobe XI Elite
NBA Kicks of the Night
Wednesday night was highlighted by several marquee matchups, led by the much-anticipated second meeting between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. Durant wore a PE of his Nike KD 9 en route to a 40-point effort, as the Warriors once again got the better of the Thunder. Westbrook rocked his all-black Air Jordan XXXIs and finished the night with his 21st triple-double of the season.
In Houston, James Harden wore his home colorway of the adidas Harden Vol. 1 as he and the Rockets held off the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. As he’s done most of this season and last, the Greek Freak rocked a white/green model of the Nike Kobe X Elite. Over in Charlotte, Kemba Walker outdueled Damian Lillard as the Hornets came away with 107-85 win. Walker rocked his go-to Jordan Super.Fly 4 while Lillard brought out his black/red adidas Dame 3.
Closing out Wednesday’s kicks recap, the Morris twins have cemented themselves as the League’s best sneaker bros, with another set of fire kicks. Markieff brought out the “Fighter Jet” Nike Air Foamposite Pro while Marcus wore the luxurious “Grey Suede” Air Jordan XI Retro PRM.
For the rest of the night in kicks, make sure to peep our latest gallery above.
