Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Supreme 'Rice,' Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Marcin Gortat: Nike Hypershift, John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, Rodney McGruder: Nike Kyrie 2
Will Barton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Brandon Bass: Nike Hyperdunk 2008, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, DeAndre Jordan: Nike KD Trey 5 III
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier IX
Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan VI Retro
Zach LaVine: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, DeAndre Jordan: Nike KD Trey 5 III, Luc Mbah a Moute: adidas Crazylight Boost 2015
Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan X Retro 'OVO'
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
Shabazz Muhammad: adidas Crazy Explosive
Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2, Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Salah Mejri: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 FTB, James Johnson: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB
Kris Dunn: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
NBA Kicks of the Night
Plenty of familiar names on today’s NBA kicks recap, and we start off with the Suns-Cavaliers game where King James welcomed the reigning NBA sneaker king PJ Tucker. James opted for his Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X while Tucker went with the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Supreme ‘Rice.’ Iman Shumpert continued his solid sneaker campaign with the Air Jordan VI Retro ‘Maroon.’
In Miami, both James Johnson and the Mavericks Salah Mejri both wore models from the Nike Kobe Fade to Black collection, as Johnson took the floor in the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB while Mejri donned the Zoom Kobe 4 FTB.
Jetting off to New York, Carmelo Anthony rocked a Knicks colorway of his Melo M13, while the Wizards Markieff Morris continued his Foam trend with the ‘Cough Drop’ Nike Air Foamposite Ones.
Peep the rest of the League’s footwear game in our recap of Thursday night’s action.
