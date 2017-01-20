Plenty of familiar names on today’s NBA kicks recap, and we start off with the Suns-Cavaliers game where King James welcomed the reigning NBA sneaker king PJ Tucker. James opted for his Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X while Tucker went with the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Supreme ‘Rice.’ Iman Shumpert continued his solid sneaker campaign with the Air Jordan VI Retro ‘Maroon.’

In Miami, both James Johnson and the Mavericks Salah Mejri both wore models from the Nike Kobe Fade to Black collection, as Johnson took the floor in the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB while Mejri donned the Zoom Kobe 4 FTB.

Jetting off to New York, Carmelo Anthony rocked a Knicks colorway of his Melo M13, while the Wizards Markieff Morris continued his Foam trend with the ‘Cough Drop’ Nike Air Foamposite Ones.

Peep the rest of the League’s footwear game in our recap of Thursday night’s action.