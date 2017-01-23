Despite only four games on the NBA schedule Sunday night, there was still plenty of sneaker heat hitting the floor.

Leading the way once again was sneaker gawd P.J. Tucker as he took the floor against the Raptors in an Air Jordan V Retro PE that belonged to former Suns great, Shawn Marion. For Toronto, DeMar DeRozan continued to represent Kobes with the Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB. In Dallas, Pierre Jackson of the Mavs got into the Vino fun as he brought out the Zoom Kobe 5 FTB. And in Minnesota, Zach LaVine rocked one of his favorites on the season, the Zoom Kobe 1 FTB.

Other highlights on the evening were Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns matching up in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Eric Bledsoe going for 40 points in an all-black Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X and Aaron Gordon bringing out the Nike Air Penny 2.

The rest of Sunday night’s kicks are just a few clicks away.

