Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Aaron Gordon: Nike Air Penny 2
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost 2016 Low
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2
Deron Williams: Nike Zoom Clear Out
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan V Retro PE
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Zach LaVine: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
Gary Harris: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Pierre Jackson: Nike Zoom Kobe 5 FTB
Tyus Jones: Nike Kyrie 2, Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
NBA Kicks of the Night
Despite only four games on the NBA schedule Sunday night, there was still plenty of sneaker heat hitting the floor.
Leading the way once again was sneaker gawd P.J. Tucker as he took the floor against the Raptors in an Air Jordan V Retro PE that belonged to former Suns great, Shawn Marion. For Toronto, DeMar DeRozan continued to represent Kobes with the Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB. In Dallas, Pierre Jackson of the Mavs got into the Vino fun as he brought out the Zoom Kobe 5 FTB. And in Minnesota, Zach LaVine rocked one of his favorites on the season, the Zoom Kobe 1 FTB.
Other highlights on the evening were Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns matching up in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Eric Bledsoe going for 40 points in an all-black Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X and Aaron Gordon bringing out the Nike Air Penny 2.
The rest of Sunday night’s kicks are just a few clicks away.
