A night after P.J. Tucker brought out a pair of Air Jordan Retro PEs, Jabari Parker followed suit with his Bucks PE colorway of the Air Jordan XII Retro. Parker finished his night with a solid 28 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet in the Nike Kobe X Elite as Milwaukee bested Houston. In defeat, James Harden appeared in the “Imma Be A Star” adidas Harden Vol. 1—he finished the night with 26 points—while Montrezl Harrell had the evening’s most colorful sneakers, as he wore the Nike What The KD 7.

Other models catching our eyes Monday night included Carmelo Anthony’s all-blue Jordan Melo M13, Paul George’s Nike PG1—which was also worn by Jrue Holiday—Kyle Anderson rocking the “Arthur Ashe” adidas Harden Vol. 1 BHM, Dion Waiters sinking the Warriors in the Nike Kobe A.D. and Gordon Hayward in the Nike Zoom Live 2017.

Get caught up on the rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action in our latest recap.