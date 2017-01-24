-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Jabari Parker: Air Jordan XII Retro
Rodney McGruder: Nike Kyrie 2, Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
Dante Cunningham: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Paul George: Nike PG1
John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
Luke Babbitt: Nike KD Trey 5 III, Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive, Myles Turner: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Dion Waiters: Nike Kobe A.D.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike KD 9, Kyle Anderson: adidas Harden Vol.1
Aaron Afflalo: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Marcus Morris: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Montrezl Harrell: Nike What The KD 7
Brandon Bass: Nike Hyperdunk 2008, Dwight Howard: Peak DH5
C.J. Miles: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Myles Turner: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Marreese Speights: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016, Tim Hardaway: Jordan CP3.X
Dejounte Murray: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Malachi Richardson: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Marvin Williams: Nike Kobe A.D., Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
J.J. Redick: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9
E'Twaun Moore: Nike Kobe A.D.
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2, Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1
NBA Kicks of the Night
A night after P.J. Tucker brought out a pair of Air Jordan Retro PEs, Jabari Parker followed suit with his Bucks PE colorway of the Air Jordan XII Retro. Parker finished his night with a solid 28 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet in the Nike Kobe X Elite as Milwaukee bested Houston. In defeat, James Harden appeared in the “Imma Be A Star” adidas Harden Vol. 1—he finished the night with 26 points—while Montrezl Harrell had the evening’s most colorful sneakers, as he wore the Nike What The KD 7.
Other models catching our eyes Monday night included Carmelo Anthony’s all-blue Jordan Melo M13, Paul George’s Nike PG1—which was also worn by Jrue Holiday—Kyle Anderson rocking the “Arthur Ashe” adidas Harden Vol. 1 BHM, Dion Waiters sinking the Warriors in the Nike Kobe A.D. and Gordon Hayward in the Nike Zoom Live 2017.
Get caught up on the rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action in our latest recap.
