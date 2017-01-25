-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI, Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Alex Len, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Dejounte Murray: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Ricky Rubio: adidas Crazy Explosive, Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe X Elite Low FTB, Wilson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Tyson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB, Gorgui Dieng: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Nikola Mirotic: Nike KD 9, Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
Zach LaVine: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, Tyson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Danilo Gallinari: adidas D Rose 7, Joe Johnson: Air Jordan XVI Retro
Cristiano Felicio: Nike Zoom Hyperquickness 2015, Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI
Jordan Mickey: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Jamal Murray: adidas D Lillard 2, George Hill: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier IX
Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude, Ricky Rubio: adidas Crazy Explosive
Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9
Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9
Dejounte Murray, Norman Powell: Nike Kobe XI Elite
NBA Kicks of the Night
It was a match-up of point gods in DC as John Wall squared off against Isaiah Thomas. Both players are known for rocking Kobes heavy and last night was no different. Wall rocked the “Bright Mango” Nike Kobe XI Elite while Thomas opted for a Celtics PE of the Nike Kobe A.D.
Continuing with the Kobe trend, the FTB and Prelude models made yet another appearance on court with two coveted models hitting the floor in Phoenix. PJ Tucker once again brought out the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB while teammate Tyler Ulis rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude. Another FTB model saw some action on Tuesday night as the “Dark Obsidian” Nike Zoom Kobe X Elite Low from the “Black Mamba” Pack were on the feet of another known Kobe fanatic, Trey Lyles of the Utah Jazz.
Another model getting quite a bit of love on Tuesday was the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 as all three variations of the model were seen on the hardwood. Karl-Anthony Towns matched up against both Alex Len and Tyson Chandler – all of whom wore Nike Basketball’s flagship model – while Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon both wore the Lows in their respective matchups.
For the rest of the night’s kicks, please be sure to check our recap of Tuesday’s action.
Post Up: Funeral Game
