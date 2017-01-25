It was a match-up of point gods in DC as John Wall squared off against Isaiah Thomas. Both players are known for rocking Kobes heavy and last night was no different. Wall rocked the “Bright Mango” Nike Kobe XI Elite while Thomas opted for a Celtics PE of the Nike Kobe A.D.

Continuing with the Kobe trend, the FTB and Prelude models made yet another appearance on court with two coveted models hitting the floor in Phoenix. PJ Tucker once again brought out the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB while teammate Tyler Ulis rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude. Another FTB model saw some action on Tuesday night as the “Dark Obsidian” Nike Zoom Kobe X Elite Low from the “Black Mamba” Pack were on the feet of another known Kobe fanatic, Trey Lyles of the Utah Jazz.

Another model getting quite a bit of love on Tuesday was the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 as all three variations of the model were seen on the hardwood. Karl-Anthony Towns matched up against both Alex Len and Tyson Chandler – all of whom wore Nike Basketball’s flagship model – while Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon both wore the Lows in their respective matchups.

For the rest of the night’s kicks, please be sure to check our recap of Tuesday’s action.

Related

Post Up: Funeral Game