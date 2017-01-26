-
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Corey Brewer: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
-
Jae Crowder: Nike Zoom Clear Out, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Dorian Finney-Smith: Nike KD 9
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI, Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Jabari Parker: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Jordan CP3.X, Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
-
Tyreke Evans: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016, Cameron Payne: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Roy Hibbert: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2, Arron Afflalo: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Richaun Holmes: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 13 Elite, Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce
-
Paul Millsap: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, Taj Gibson: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
-
Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9
-
James Johnson: Air Jordan XIII Retro, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Montrezl Harrell: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Damian Lillard: adidas D Lillard 3
-
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Meyers Leonard: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Ivica Zubac: adidas Crazy Explosive
1 of 32
NBA Kicks of the Night
A night after having sneakerheads drooling over his PE Air Jordan XIIs, Jabari Parker had ‘heads salivating once again with his Air Jordan XI Retro “Cool Grey” kicks in Milwaukee’s matchup with the Philadelphia. Unfortunately, for Parker and company, the 76ers came out with victory led by Nerlens Noel, who took the floor in the Nike KD 9.
In Cleveland, the Cavaliers struggles continued as the team fell to the Kings, 116-112. Both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving rocked new colorways of their signature models, the Nike LeBron 14 and Nike Kyrie 3, but DeMarcus Cousins’ near triple-double in the Nike Zoom Clear Out and Arron Afflalo’s late three-pointer led Sacramento to the W.
Other notable models hitting the floor on Wednesday night included the “Black Cat” Air Jordan XIII Retro, worn by James Johnson of the Heat, Jrue Holiday rocking a navy colorway of the Nike PG1—and the Warriors game against the Hornets also provided us with solid shots of Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry 3 and Klay Thompson’s Anta KT2.
Make sure to peep all these and more in our latest NBA Kicks of the Night recap.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus