Thursday night featured plenty of familiar kicks, as most players wore models that they’ve frequently donned in the past.

One outlier on the evening was Jerami Grant of the Thunder, who took the floor in the Air Jordan VIII Retro “Confetti” for OKC’s game against Dallas. While Grant was stunting in his Js, Russell Westbrook was absolutely crushing the competition in his Air Jordan XXXI PEs, as he hung 45 points on the Mavs.

Gordon Hayward and Paul George seem to be getting pretty acclimated with their new kicks, as each took the floor in some of Nike’s newest models. Hayward—who has rocked the Nike KD 9 for a majority of the season—has switched over to the Nike Zoom Live 2017 while George has shelved his Nike Kobe XI Elites for his own signature model, the Nike PG1.

Closing out the night’s sneakers, we set our sights on the Lakers’ Nick Young and Brandon Ingram, both of whom rocked Lakers PE colorways of the adidas’ flagship basketball model, the Crazylight Boost Low 2016.

With another night of NBA kicks in the books, make sure you stay up-to-date with our latest recap.