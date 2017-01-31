-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Ersan Ilyasova: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Yogi Ferrell: Nike Hypershift, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI, Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
James Johnson: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
Dion Waiters: Nike Kobe A.D., Trevor Booker: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan XI Retro
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro, Terry Rozier: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Zach LaVine: Nike Air Penny IV, C.J. Watson: adidas D Rose 7
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro 'OVO'
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan IX Retro PE
Jae Crowder: Nike Kyrie 2
Jahlil Okafor: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Dario Saric: Nike Hypershift
Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 3
JaMychal Green: Air Jordan X Retro
Alex Len, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom KD 4 BHM
NBA Kicks of the Night
It was a good night for Air Jordan heads as several well-known models and one very rare pair saw action on Monday night.
As we’ve done often times in the past, we lead off with P.J. Tucker, who outdid himself with a pair of rarely seen 2011 Air Jordan IX Retro “Oregon State” PEs. Two pair of Xs were on the hardwood as Andre Drummond—who normally rocks the Jordan Extra.Fly—stepped up with a pair of the “OVO” Air Jordan X Retro and JaMychal Green wore the similarly styled “NYC” model. XIs also saw action on Tuesday as the “Breds” were on the feet of Marcus Morris while Iman Shumpert rocked the “72-10.”
Continuing with the night’s other notables, LeBron James wore a black/yellow version of his Nike LeBron 14, Kyrie Irving did his thing in a flashy red pair of Nike Kyrie 3s and Andrew Wiggins donned a bright green pair of the adidas Crazy Explosive. Going back to Phoenix, Tucker’s sneakerhead influence must be rubbing off on Tyler Ulis, who once again took the floor in the Nike Zoom KD 4 “BHM.”
Peep all the kicks mentioned above and more in our latest NBA kicks recap.
