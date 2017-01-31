It was a good night for Air Jordan heads as several well-known models and one very rare pair saw action on Monday night.

As we’ve done often times in the past, we lead off with P.J. Tucker, who outdid himself with a pair of rarely seen 2011 Air Jordan IX Retro “Oregon State” PEs. Two pair of Xs were on the hardwood as Andre Drummond—who normally rocks the Jordan Extra.Fly—stepped up with a pair of the “OVO” Air Jordan X Retro and JaMychal Green wore the similarly styled “NYC” model. XIs also saw action on Tuesday as the “Breds” were on the feet of Marcus Morris while Iman Shumpert rocked the “72-10.”

Continuing with the night’s other notables, LeBron James wore a black/yellow version of his Nike LeBron 14, Kyrie Irving did his thing in a flashy red pair of Nike Kyrie 3s and Andrew Wiggins donned a bright green pair of the adidas Crazy Explosive. Going back to Phoenix, Tucker’s sneakerhead influence must be rubbing off on Tyler Ulis, who once again took the floor in the Nike Zoom KD 4 “BHM.”

Peep all the kicks mentioned above and more in our latest NBA kicks recap.