NBA players went with tried and true models on Tuesday night to close out the month of January.

John Wall might’ve worn the “newest” pair in our recap as he took the court in the “Invisibility Cloak” Nike Kobe XI EM. Released in November 2016, Wall has opted for this model in his last few games. Teammate Markieff Morris went with the “Olympic” Nike Air Foamposite One as the Wizards beat the Knicks 117-101.

In the Spurs and Thunder matchup, three of Jordan Brand’s biggest names faced off as Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Russell Westbrook all took the floor in PE models of the Air Jordan XXXI. While those dudes were ballin’ in Jordans, Montrezl Harrell went the retro route as he donned a pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo in “White Gum.”

If you missed any of last night’s action, make sure you get all caught up in our latest gallery up top.

