Steven Adams: adidas D Rose 773 IV, Jerami Grant: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Damian Lillard: adidas D Lillard 3
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One, Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Terrence Jones: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Montrezl Harrell: Nike Air More Uptempo, Tyler Ennis: Jordan Melo M13, Malachi Richardson: Nike Hyperdunk 2008 Lux
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Norman Powell: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Larry Nance Jr., adidas D Rose 773 IV, Danilo Gallinari: adidas D Rose 7
Allen Crabbe: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Nicolas Batum: adidas D Lillard 2
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan X Retro, Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
Gary Harris Jr.: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
Marvin Williams: Nike Kobe A.D.
Malachi Richardson: Nike Hyperdunk 2008 Lux
Jonas Valanciunas: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
NBA Kicks of the Night
NBA players went with tried and true models on Tuesday night to close out the month of January.
John Wall might’ve worn the “newest” pair in our recap as he took the court in the “Invisibility Cloak” Nike Kobe XI EM. Released in November 2016, Wall has opted for this model in his last few games. Teammate Markieff Morris went with the “Olympic” Nike Air Foamposite One as the Wizards beat the Knicks 117-101.
In the Spurs and Thunder matchup, three of Jordan Brand’s biggest names faced off as Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Russell Westbrook all took the floor in PE models of the Air Jordan XXXI. While those dudes were ballin’ in Jordans, Montrezl Harrell went the retro route as he donned a pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo in “White Gum.”
If you missed any of last night’s action, make sure you get all caught up in our latest gallery up top.
