-
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro 'OVO,' Anthony Davis: Nike AIr Max Audacity 2016
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
-
Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.IX
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Zach LaVine: Nike Air Penny IV
-
Matthew Dellavedova: Peak Delly 1, Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2, Dwight Howard: Peak DH5, James Johnson: Nike Air Zoom Flight 95
-
Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Yogi Ferrell: Nike Hypershift, Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9
-
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Hustle
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Malcolm Delaney: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI, Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly
-
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Solomon Hill: Nike Kobe A.D., Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 13
-
Salah Mejri: Nike Kobe XI, Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9
-
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 BHM
-
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
-
Gary Harris: Nike Kobe XI, Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Spencer Dinwiddie: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Kenneth Faried: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Fire Shot Low
-
Ron Baker: Nike Kobe XI Elite
NBA Kicks of the Night
The NBA kicked off February with a bevy of dope kicks, including a couple of new models and colorways.
We start off in Cleveland, where LeBron James debuted a military-esque edition of his Nike LeBron 14, while Kyrie Irving rocked a Duke-flavored Nike Kyrie 3. In the same game, Andrew Wiggins was spotted in his jaw-dropping green adidas Crazy Explosive while Zach LaVine continued to ball in the Nike Air Penny IV.
New adidas models also hit the floor on Wednesday night, as the adidas Crazy Hustle appeared on the feet of Brook Lopez and the adidas Crazy Explosive Low was worn by Kyle Lowry. Both sneakers seemed to be part of adidas’ Black History Month collection, which was designed in tribute to tennis legend Arthur Ashe.
We have close to 40 images from last night’s sneaker action so make sure you get all caught up in our first gallery of the month.
