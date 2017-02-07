-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
Tyson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Paul George: Nike PG1
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2, John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Bradley Beal: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI, Zach Randolph: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
J.J. Redick: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite BHM
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
Jahlil Okafor: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Aron Baynes: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 13 Elite, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Dario Saric: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D.
E'Twaun Moore: Nike Kobe A.D., P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Pascal Siakam: Nike KD 9, Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Paul Millsap: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, George Hill: Nike PG1
Will Barton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro 'OVO'
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive, James Johnson: Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Prelude
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XV Retro, Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Dwight Powell: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier VIII
Ty Lawson: adidas D Lillard 3
JaMychal Green, Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Chasson Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Ish Smith: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Taurean Prince: adidas Harden Vol.1
NBA Kicks of the Night
The talk of the night was LeBron James’ last-second-game-tying-fadeaway three-point bank-job that sent the Cavaliers and Wizards game into overtime. James—wearing his black/yellow Nike LeBron 14—caught a beautiful full-court pass from Kevin Love before hitting the improbable shot. In the extra session, the Cavs turned to Kyrie Irving—who wore an ill colorway of his Nike Kyrie 3—to thwart Washington’s efforts, as Cleveland won 140-135. In the loss, Bradley Beal dropped 41 points in the all-black Nike Zoom Rev 2017.
DeMar DeRozan returned from injury rocking the “BHM” Nike Kobe 9 Elite as the Raptors handled the Clippers, 118-109. Kyle Lowry took the floor once again in the new adidas Crazy Explosive Low while Blake Griffin played in his familiar Jordan Super.Fly 5.
Other players rocking heat on Monday night included the Spurs Jonathon Simmons continuing his strong Air Jordan campaign as he rocked the recently released XV Retro in black. The Minnesota-Miami matchup featured the night’s loudest kicks as Andrew Wiggins wore his bright green adidas Crazy Explosive PE while James Johnson snapped necks in the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Prelude.
Make sure to check out all these kicks and more in our latest NBA Kicks recap.
