It was a relatively quiet night in NBA kicks with players rocking models they’ve worn throughout the season.

C.J. McCollum broke the hearts of Mavericks fans as he came up big with clutch shot after clutch shot–including the game-winner with 0.3 seconds left–to lift the Blazers to a hard-fought 114-113 win. McCollum wore the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 as he dropped in a game-high 32 points while Dirk Nowitzki–who himself hit several clutch buckets–balled in his Nike Air Max Premiere PE.

In Houston, James Harden rocked the “Pioneer” version of his adidas Harden Vol.1 en route to a double-double and a win over the visiting Orlando Magic. Serge Ibaka played well in defeat finishing the night with a game-high 28 points in the adidas D Rose 7.

In the night’s first game, the Hornets ended their seven-game skid as they upended the Nets 111-107. Some of the more notable models seen in this game were the Jordan B.Fly worn by both Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Frank Kaminsky and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s “Battle Grey” Nike Kyrie 2.

Peep all these kicks and more in our Tuesday NBA kicks recap.