There were a total of 12 NBA games on the schedule last night, which means there was a ton of sneakers on display.

In compiling our latest recap, we couldn’t help but notice the amount of dope red sneakers that were on the court last night. Several of them were spotted in Golden State where the Warriors rocked kicks to complement their Chinese New Year jerseys. Leading the way was Stephen Curry and his “Chinese New Year” Under Armour Curry 3 and Klay Thompson, who rocked what is possibly the “CNY” edition of his Anta KT2. Also stunting in red kicks for Golden State was Andre Iguodala in the Nike Kobe A.D. and Briante Weber, who brought out the Air Jordan XI Retro Low.

Other prominent red sneakers across the League included Tyler Johnson’s Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 “Coming Home” and Bradley Beal sporting the Nike Kobe XI Elite.

If red sneakers aren’t your thing, there was plenty of other kicks to feast your eyes on. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both rocked grey versions of their signature models while Andre Drummond continued rocking his “OVO” Air Jordan X Retro. James Johnson wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Prelude once again and DeMar DeRozan went with the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Detail.”

With a total of nearly 50 images, we’re sure you’ll find some kicks that will pique your interest in our latest NBA kicks recap.