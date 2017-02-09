-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5, Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Gerald Henderson: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI, Jahlil Okafor: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Gorgui Dieng: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
Solomon Hill: Nike Kobe A.D., Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2, Nikola Mirotic: Nike KD9
Kristaps Porzings: adidas Crazy Explosive, DeAndre Jordan: Nike KD Trey 5 III
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Pascal Siakam: Nike KD9, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
JaMychal Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D.
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
James Johnson: Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Prelude
Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XV Retro
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI, Kay Felder: Nike Kyrie 3
Dennis Schroder: Nike KD9
Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1
Joe Johnson: Air Jordan XVI Retro
Alec Burks: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Chandler Parsons: adidas Crazy Explosive, Jared Dudley: Nike Hypershift
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 2, Bradley Beal: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Terrence Jones: Nike Zoom Kobe 7
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D., Shabazz Muhammad: adidas Crazy Explosive
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 13
Darren Collison: adidas D Rose 7
Luc Mbah a Moute: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2015
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Austin Rivers: adidas Crazylight Boost Low
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro 'OVO'
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Lance Stephenson: And1 Tai Chi 3
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
Justin Holiday: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9 Elite
Trevor Booker: Air Jordan XV Retro
Kevon Looney: adidas Harden Vol.1 BHM
Briante Weber: Air Jordan XI Retro Low
Amir Johnson: adidas Crazy Explosive, Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Jae Crowder: Nike Kyrie 2
NBA Kicks of the Night
There were a total of 12 NBA games on the schedule last night, which means there was a ton of sneakers on display.
In compiling our latest recap, we couldn’t help but notice the amount of dope red sneakers that were on the court last night. Several of them were spotted in Golden State where the Warriors rocked kicks to complement their Chinese New Year jerseys. Leading the way was Stephen Curry and his “Chinese New Year” Under Armour Curry 3 and Klay Thompson, who rocked what is possibly the “CNY” edition of his Anta KT2. Also stunting in red kicks for Golden State was Andre Iguodala in the Nike Kobe A.D. and Briante Weber, who brought out the Air Jordan XI Retro Low.
Other prominent red sneakers across the League included Tyler Johnson’s Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 “Coming Home” and Bradley Beal sporting the Nike Kobe XI Elite.
If red sneakers aren’t your thing, there was plenty of other kicks to feast your eyes on. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both rocked grey versions of their signature models while Andre Drummond continued rocking his “OVO” Air Jordan X Retro. James Johnson wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Prelude once again and DeMar DeRozan went with the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Detail.”
With a total of nearly 50 images, we’re sure you’ll find some kicks that will pique your interest in our latest NBA kicks recap.
