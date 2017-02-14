-
Paul George: Nike PG1, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 2.5
Yogi Ferrell: Nike Hypershift, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5, Boris Diaw: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Juan Hernangomez, Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Jon Leuer: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, GIannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 14
Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Bradley Beal: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
Evan Fournier: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Dion Waiters: Nike Kobe A.D.
Reggie Jackson: Nike Kyrie 2, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Jerami Grant: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Dario Saric: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9, Frank Kaminsky: Jordan B.Fly
James Johnson: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Elfrid Payton: Nike KD 9
Brandon Knight: adidas Crazy Bounce, Langston Galloway: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 BHM
Malik Beasley: Nike KD 9
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB
Will Barton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
Gerald Henderson: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 2
Trey Burke: Nike Air Foamposite Pro, Semaj Christon: Nike Kyrie 3
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere
Trey Lyles: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB
Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe A.D.
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Nike Kobe A.D.
NBA Kicks of the Night
Monday night was big one for sneaker fans, in particular for those that fancy some of Nike’s most high-profile models. The Nike Hyperdunk 2016 has been a very popular sneaker around the League, and Monday saw plenty of colorways hitting the floor. Nikola Jokic had one of the evening’s best performances in the shoe—he dropped a triple-double as the Nuggets spanked the Warriors 132-110. That game also showed just how popular the Nike KD 9 is—several players took the floor wearing it, including KD himself along with the Nuggets Malik Beasley, Jameer Nelson and Juan Hernangomez.
Another model seeing plenty of action on Monday was the Air Jordan XXXI. Mike Conley led the way with his Grizzlies PE while Jeff Green and Otto Porter Jr. went with “Royal” and “Bred” models respectively. The Spurs duo of Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge also wore the the flagship Jordan Brand model, along with Bucks’ Greg Monroe and of course Russell Westbrook.
Other models that caught our eye on Monday included Stephen Curry wearing his Under Armour Curry 2.5, Langston Galloway in the BHM Nike Zoom Kobe 6, a close-up shot of Will Barton’s Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low and Trey Burke stealing a bit of teammate Markieff Morris’ Foam spotlight, as he wore the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gorge Green.”
More than 40 images of kicks are in our latest gallery so make sure you get caught up on all the action.
