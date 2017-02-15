-
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI, DeMarre Carroll: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Julius Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D., Jerian Grant: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Taj Gibson: adidas D Lillard 2, Jakob Poeltl: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2, Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D., Doug McDermott: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
1 of 16
NBA Kicks of the Night
Love and basketball was in the air with a trio of NBA games on Valentine’s Day. While it doesn’t appear that any specific V-day models were made for the occasion, the night did feature several dope red sneakers along with a few other notables.
We lead off with LeBron James who broke out a new colorway of his Nike LeBron 14. This golden-yellow number paired nicely with the team’s alternate road uniforms. Kyrie Irving was spotted in warmups with a white based Nike Kyrie 3 with the shoe’s normally textured upper and Swoosh popped in red before taking the floor in a white/gold number.
Jimmy Butler donned a white/red toe Air Jordan XXXI against the Raptors while teammate Taj Gibson had arguably the night’s best red sneaker as he rocked the adidas D Lillard 2 done in several red tones. DeMar DeRozan brought out his previously seen – but still very dope – Nike Kobe A.D. also in red.
Peep the rest of NBA Valentine’s Day night in sneakers in our latest recap.
Related
Post Up: Valentine’s Day Hoops
Commentscomments powered by Disqus