Love and basketball was in the air with a trio of NBA games on Valentine’s Day. While it doesn’t appear that any specific V-day models were made for the occasion, the night did feature several dope red sneakers along with a few other notables.

We lead off with LeBron James who broke out a new colorway of his Nike LeBron 14. This golden-yellow number paired nicely with the team’s alternate road uniforms. Kyrie Irving was spotted in warmups with a white based Nike Kyrie 3 with the shoe’s normally textured upper and Swoosh popped in red before taking the floor in a white/gold number.

Jimmy Butler donned a white/red toe Air Jordan XXXI against the Raptors while teammate Taj Gibson had arguably the night’s best red sneaker as he rocked the adidas D Lillard 2 done in several red tones. DeMar DeRozan brought out his previously seen – but still very dope – Nike Kobe A.D. also in red.

Peep the rest of NBA Valentine’s Day night in sneakers in our latest recap.

