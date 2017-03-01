-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI, Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe XI Elite
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Wilson Chandler: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
Bradley Beal, Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, Gary Harris: Nike Kobe A.D.
Aron Baynes: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Reggie Jackson: Nike Kyrie 2, Meyers Leonard: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro, Jusuf Nurkic: Nike Hypershift
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite
Maurice Harkless: Nike Kobe A.D., Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 14
Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 14, Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
TJ Warren: Nike KD 9, Chandler Parsons: adidas Crazy Explosive, Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4, Julius Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Al-Farouq Aminu: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Ish Smith: Nike LeBron 13, Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 2
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan XXXI
Zach Randolph: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Alex Len: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Cameron Payne: Nike Kyrie 2
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2
Joe Johnson: Jordan Jumpman Pro 2017 Retro
NBA Kicks of the Night
The NBA closed out the month of February with another solid night of NBA kicks.
The night’s marquee matchup pitted the Golden State Warriors against the Washington Wizards. Each of the team’s stars wore familiar models as John Wall took the floor in the Nike Kobe AD, Stephen Curry balled in the Under Armour Curry 3, Klay Thompson rocked the Anta KT2, Kevin Durant–who suffered a knee injury in the game–played in the Nike KD 9 and Draymond Green and Bradley Beal wore different colorways of the Nike Zoom Rev 2017.
In Chicago, Rajon Rondo wore an eye-catching pair of his signature Anta RR4s Elite, Dwyane Wade wore a tough black colorway of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 and Jimmy Butler donned a white/red PE of the Air Jordan XXXI. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they fell to the Nuggets as Nikola Jokic led the way with a triple-double in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016.
