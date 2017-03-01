The NBA closed out the month of February with another solid night of NBA kicks.

The night’s marquee matchup pitted the Golden State Warriors against the Washington Wizards. Each of the team’s stars wore familiar models as John Wall took the floor in the Nike Kobe AD, Stephen Curry balled in the Under Armour Curry 3, Klay Thompson rocked the Anta KT2, Kevin Durant–who suffered a knee injury in the game–played in the Nike KD 9 and Draymond Green and Bradley Beal wore different colorways of the Nike Zoom Rev 2017.

In Chicago, Rajon Rondo wore an eye-catching pair of his signature Anta RR4s Elite, Dwyane Wade wore a tough black colorway of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 and Jimmy Butler donned a white/red PE of the Air Jordan XXXI. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they fell to the Nuggets as Nikola Jokic led the way with a triple-double in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016.

Related

Post Up: Beating the Odds