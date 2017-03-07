Jordan Brand shined on Monday night as several new PE colorways of its flagship Air Jordan XXXI hit the court.

Mike Conley led the way with the night’s most eye-catching pair as he donned a vibrant white/yellow model in Memphis’ tilt with Brooklyn. Nene Hilario busted out a new Rockets’ PE in Houston’s matchup with San Antonio which also saw Kawhi Leonard rocking a white/silver version. The Bucks Greg Monroe wore his very fresh green/white/gum PE and Jimmy Butler came out firing in another black and red number.

Other notable JB models hitting the floor included the Air Jordan XX Retro seen on the feet of Avery Bradley, the Air Jordan XIII Retro ‘Dirty Bred’ worn by Josh Richardson and the ‘Black Cat’ XIIIs rocked by Jonathon Simmons.

Check out all these and more Jordan Brand offerings along with the rest of Monday night’s sneaker action in our latest gallery recap.