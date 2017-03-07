-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
-
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3ZERO
-
Josh Richardson: Air Jordan XIII Retro, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Shawn Long: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive, Aaron Gordon: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce
-
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XIII Retro
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5, Terry Rozier: adidas D Lillard 3
-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4, Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe XI
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Dario Saric: Nike Zoom Live 2017, T.J. McConnell: Nike Hypershift, Giannis Antetokounmpo: NIke Kobe X Elite
-
Sean Kilpatrick: Nike KD 9, Jeremy Lin: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1
-
Danilo Gallinari: adidas Crazy Explosive, Tyreke Evans: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
J.J. Redick: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Avery Bradley: Air Jordan XX Retro
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
Wilson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Denzel Valentine: Air Jordan XXXI
-
JaVale McGee: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
Andre Iguodala, Tim Hardaway Jr.: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Andrew Bogut: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 14
-
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Aaron Gordon: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Chasson Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Elfrid Payton: Nike Kobe XI Elite
NBA Kicks of the Night
Jordan Brand shined on Monday night as several new PE colorways of its flagship Air Jordan XXXI hit the court.
Mike Conley led the way with the night’s most eye-catching pair as he donned a vibrant white/yellow model in Memphis’ tilt with Brooklyn. Nene Hilario busted out a new Rockets’ PE in Houston’s matchup with San Antonio which also saw Kawhi Leonard rocking a white/silver version. The Bucks Greg Monroe wore his very fresh green/white/gum PE and Jimmy Butler came out firing in another black and red number.
Other notable JB models hitting the floor included the Air Jordan XX Retro seen on the feet of Avery Bradley, the Air Jordan XIII Retro ‘Dirty Bred’ worn by Josh Richardson and the ‘Black Cat’ XIIIs rocked by Jonathon Simmons.
Check out all these and more Jordan Brand offerings along with the rest of Monday night’s sneaker action in our latest gallery recap.
