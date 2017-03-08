The Nike Air Max Premiere. That’s the answer to what sneakers Dirk Nowitzki was wearing the night he broke the 30,000 point mark. The model is one of Nike’s least hyped silhouettes, but has been Nowitzki’s go-to sneaker for the better part of the last two seasons.

Not to be outshined, Russell Westbrook set his career scoring mark in a white/blue Air Jordan 30.5 PE as he dropped 58 points against the Blazers. Despite his valiant effort, Westbrook and the Thunder fell to Damian Lillard and company 126-121 as Dame D.O.L.L.A. finished the evening with 22 points in the “Roots” adidas Dame 3.

The rest of Tuesday night’s NBA kicks are just a few clicks away so make sure you get caught up on all the action.

