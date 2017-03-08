-
-
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike Hypershift, Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5, Al-Farouq Aminu: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
-
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Derrick Jones Jr.: Nike Kobe A.D., Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, Julius Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
Tyler Ulis: Nike Hyperdunk '08, Jonh Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9
-
T.J. Warren: Nike KD 9, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
-
Yogi Ferrell: Nike Hypershift, Tyler Ennis: Jordan Melo M13
-
Brandon Jennings: Nike PG1
-
Semaj Christon, Sebastian Napier: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe A.D., Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
1 of 16
NBA Kicks of the Night
The Nike Air Max Premiere. That’s the answer to what sneakers Dirk Nowitzki was wearing the night he broke the 30,000 point mark. The model is one of Nike’s least hyped silhouettes, but has been Nowitzki’s go-to sneaker for the better part of the last two seasons.
Not to be outshined, Russell Westbrook set his career scoring mark in a white/blue Air Jordan 30.5 PE as he dropped 58 points against the Blazers. Despite his valiant effort, Westbrook and the Thunder fell to Damian Lillard and company 126-121 as Dame D.O.L.L.A. finished the evening with 22 points in the “Roots” adidas Dame 3.
The rest of Tuesday night’s NBA kicks are just a few clicks away so make sure you get caught up on all the action.
Related
Post Up: Fade Like Dirk
Commentscomments powered by Disqus