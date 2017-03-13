It was a good night for two of the main faces for adidas basketball as both James Harden and Damian Lillard went off for nearly 40 points each.

Rocking his “Gravy” adidas Harden Vol.1, James Harden scored 38 points and dropped a triple-double on King James and company as he led the Rockets to a 117-112 win. In the loss, both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving also wore grey-colored bangers of their own signature models, the Nike LeBron 14 and the Nike Kyrie 3.

In Phoenix, Damian Lillard wore the “Roots” edition of his adidas Dame 3 as he went off for 39 points in the Blazers 110-101 win over the Suns. The Suns’ Devon Booker played well in defeat as he finished in the night with 28 points while wearing a PE colorway of the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low.

In the night’s other sneaker action, Monta Ellis broke out a new PE pair of Air Jordan XXXIs and Paul George wore a yellow/white number of his Nike PG1.

Get caught up on the rest of Sunday’s sneaker action in our latest NBA kicks recap.