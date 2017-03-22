P.J. Tucker strengthened his case as the NBA’s sneaker king as he rocked the night’s most hyped pair, the Just Don x Air Jordan II Retro “Bright Blue.” Also rocking a hyped pair was teammate DeMar DeRozan as he continued along his Kobe path with the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB.

Out in Dallas, the Curry brothers faced off with Seth rocking the Under Armour Curry 3 Low while Steph went with the mid. The shoes are part of a UA pack called “Family Business” with a blue-to-white gradient upper serving as the shoe’s featured design element.

Other highlights of the evening included James Johnson rocking the “Chaos” Nike Zoom Kobe 5 while Tyler Ulis once again donned the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 “Prelude.” Archie Goodwin of the Nets also got in on the Kobe action as he rocked Kobe 5 Prelude. Ian Clark donned the new Nike KD 9 Elite “Shine” and Paul Pierce continued his farewell tour in the Nike Air Legacy Pro 3.

Peep all these and more in our Tuesday NBA kicks recap.

Photos via Getty Images