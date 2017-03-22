-
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Zach Randolph: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Paul Zipser: Nike Kyrie 3, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
-
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI, Serge Ibaka: adidas D Rose 7
-
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude, James Johnson: Nike Zoom Kobe 5
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
-
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3 Low
-
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce, Archie Goodwin: Nike Zoom Kobe 5 FTB
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan II Retro
-
Paul Pierce: Nike Air Legacy 3
-
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Josh Richardson: Nike Hyperdunk 08 Lux
-
Maurice Harkless: Nike Kobe XI, Khris Middleton: Nike PG1
-
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, D'Angelo Russell: NikeiD Kyrie 2
-
Jrue Holiday: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, Ian Clark: Nike KD 9 Elite
-
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
-
Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Cory Joseph: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite
-
Jusef Nurkic: Nike KD 9, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Reggie Bullock: Jordan Jumpman Team II
NBA Kicks of the Night
P.J. Tucker strengthened his case as the NBA’s sneaker king as he rocked the night’s most hyped pair, the Just Don x Air Jordan II Retro “Bright Blue.” Also rocking a hyped pair was teammate DeMar DeRozan as he continued along his Kobe path with the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB.
Out in Dallas, the Curry brothers faced off with Seth rocking the Under Armour Curry 3 Low while Steph went with the mid. The shoes are part of a UA pack called “Family Business” with a blue-to-white gradient upper serving as the shoe’s featured design element.
Other highlights of the evening included James Johnson rocking the “Chaos” Nike Zoom Kobe 5 while Tyler Ulis once again donned the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 “Prelude.” Archie Goodwin of the Nets also got in on the Kobe action as he rocked Kobe 5 Prelude. Ian Clark donned the new Nike KD 9 Elite “Shine” and Paul Pierce continued his farewell tour in the Nike Air Legacy Pro 3.
Peep all these and more in our Tuesday NBA kicks recap.
Photos via Getty Images
