-
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
-
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D., Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9 Elite
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Jordan B.Fly, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI, Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive, Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 13 Elite
-
James Young: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Jae Crowder: Nike Kyrie 3, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Cory Joseph: Nike Kyrie 2, Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
-
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI, Brandan Wright: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Charged Controller, Shawn Long: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Nik Stauskas: Nike Hypershift, Dwight Howard: Peak DH5
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
-
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Marco Belinelli: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Khris Middleton: Nike PG1
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI, Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
-
Avery Bradley, Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 9
-
Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Joe Young: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI, Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
Dante Exum: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D., Skal Labissiere: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1,
-
Brandon Jennings: Nike PG1, Paul Pierce: Nike Air Legacy 3
-
Tim Hardaway Jr: Nike Kobe A.D., Justin Anderson: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe X Elite FTB
-
JJ Barea: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Justin Holiday: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, James Johnson: Jordan CP3.X
1 of 36
NBA Kicks of the Night
The Air Jordan 30.5 has been Russell Westbrook’s primary shoe the entire season and it was on his feet last night as he exploded for 57 points and a trip-dub in a crazy performance against the Orlando Magic. Westbrook broke the NBA record for most points in a triple-double as he recored his 38th of the season.
Also having a big night was John Wall, as he donned a pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. “BHM” en route to 41 points against the Los Angeles Clippers. In that game, Blake Griffin rocked a special pair of predominantly red Jordan Super.Fly 5s—dubbed “The Just 5”—in the Clips’ win. The pair was designed in conjunction with a patient named Justice and is currently being auctioned off now with proceeds going to to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
Other noteworthy pairs on the evening included Kevin Durant sporting a yellow colorway of his Nike KD 9 Elite in the shooting around prior to the Warriors and Spurs game and Klay Thompson donning the Anta KT2 “Camo” and Markieff Morris in the “Oregon” Nike Air Foamposite One once again.
The rest of Wednesday’s NBA kicks are just a few short clicks away.
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus