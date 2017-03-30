The Air Jordan 30.5 has been Russell Westbrook’s primary shoe the entire season and it was on his feet last night as he exploded for 57 points and a trip-dub in a crazy performance against the Orlando Magic. Westbrook broke the NBA record for most points in a triple-double as he recored his 38th of the season.

Also having a big night was John Wall, as he donned a pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. “BHM” en route to 41 points against the Los Angeles Clippers. In that game, Blake Griffin rocked a special pair of predominantly red Jordan Super.Fly 5s—dubbed “The Just 5”—in the Clips’ win. The pair was designed in conjunction with a patient named Justice and is currently being auctioned off now with proceeds going to to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Other noteworthy pairs on the evening included Kevin Durant sporting a yellow colorway of his Nike KD 9 Elite in the shooting around prior to the Warriors and Spurs game and Klay Thompson donning the Anta KT2 “Camo” and Markieff Morris in the “Oregon” Nike Air Foamposite One once again.

The rest of Wednesday’s NBA kicks are just a few short clicks away.

Photos via Getty Images