“Red” seemed to be the theme Thursday night, as many of the night’s most notable kicks featured the eye-catching color.

We lead off in Chicago, where LeBron James brought out a red camo version of his Nike LeBron 14, while Kyrie Irving balled in a red/grey model of his Nike Kyrie 3. For the Bulls, Jimmy Butler went with a red-toed Air Jordan XXXI while Rajon Rondo went with his all-silver Anta RR4s Elite.

Out in Portland, two of adidas’ stars went toe-to-toe, with Damian Lillard rocking his signature D Lillard 3 in a white/red and James Harden in a burgundy/scarlet version of his adidas Harden Vol.1. Jusuf Nurkic continued to rock an almost all-red pair of the Nike KD 9 while Trevor Ariza went with a dope red Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low.

The night featured more than just red kicks so make sure to peep the gallery for the rest of the night’s action.

Photos via Getty Images