-
-
Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Paul Zipser: Nike Kyrie 3, LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
-
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X, Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
-
Ricky Rubio: adidas Crazy Explosive, D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2, Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Marcus Morris: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KD 9, Clint Capela: Nike Hypershift
-
Tobias Harris: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB
-
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3, Ish Smith: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Louis Williams: Peak Lightning 4
-
Marquese Chriss: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Jeremy Lin: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Caris Levert: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Trevor Ariza: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
NBA Kicks of the Night
“Red” seemed to be the theme Thursday night, as many of the night’s most notable kicks featured the eye-catching color.
We lead off in Chicago, where LeBron James brought out a red camo version of his Nike LeBron 14, while Kyrie Irving balled in a red/grey model of his Nike Kyrie 3. For the Bulls, Jimmy Butler went with a red-toed Air Jordan XXXI while Rajon Rondo went with his all-silver Anta RR4s Elite.
Out in Portland, two of adidas’ stars went toe-to-toe, with Damian Lillard rocking his signature D Lillard 3 in a white/red and James Harden in a burgundy/scarlet version of his adidas Harden Vol.1. Jusuf Nurkic continued to rock an almost all-red pair of the Nike KD 9 while Trevor Ariza went with a dope red Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low.
The night featured more than just red kicks so make sure to peep the gallery for the rest of the night’s action.
Photos via Getty Images
