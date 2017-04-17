-
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro, Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Mike Conley, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Mike Conley: Air Jordan I Retro 'Royal Satin'
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite, P.J. Tucker: AIr Jordan X Retro 'OVO'
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe VI
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Jae Crowder: Nike Kyrie 3, Jimmy Butler: Jordan Ultra.Fly 2
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D., Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9
Paul George: Nike PG1
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
Khris Middleton: Nike PG1, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X PO
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdun 2016, Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite
Derrick Favors: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5 PO
Zach Randolph: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Joe Johnson: Jordan Ultra.Fly 2, Jamal Crawford: adidas Crazylight Boost
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Crazylight Boost 2016 Low, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI, Serge Ibaka: adidas D Rose 7
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D.
Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Nike Kobe A.D.
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, Marcus Smart: adidas D Lillard 2
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9 Elite
NBA Playoffs Kicks of the Night
Easter weekend saw the start of the NBA playoffs and players certainly put their best foot forward. Isaiah Thomas honored his late sister on his pair of Kobe ADs and there was plenty of new sneaker candy was on display for fans to enjoy. LeBron James and his new Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI, Russell Westbrook’s wildest colorway to date of his Air Jordan XXX.5 PE, Kyrie Irving in a Nike Kyrie 3 with “For the Fearless Only” print, and Markieff Morris in the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Vachetta.”
Not to be outdone, P.J. Tucker went with two models as he began the night in the “OVO” Air Jordan X before switching over to the Nike Zoom Kobe VI “All-Star.” Mike Conley and Kawhi Leonard both rocked their previously seen, but still fire, Air Jordan XXXI PEs while Conley was also seen during pregame in the super limited Air Jordan I Retro “Royal Satin.”
Make sure to get your first full glimpse of NBA Playoff kicks with our initial postseason gallery.
