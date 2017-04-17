Easter weekend saw the start of the NBA playoffs and players certainly put their best foot forward. Isaiah Thomas honored his late sister on his pair of Kobe ADs and there was plenty of new sneaker candy was on display for fans to enjoy. LeBron James and his new Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI, Russell Westbrook’s wildest colorway to date of his Air Jordan XXX.5 PE, Kyrie Irving in a Nike Kyrie 3 with “For the Fearless Only” print, and Markieff Morris in the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Vachetta.”

Not to be outdone, P.J. Tucker went with two models as he began the night in the “OVO” Air Jordan X before switching over to the Nike Zoom Kobe VI “All-Star.” Mike Conley and Kawhi Leonard both rocked their previously seen, but still fire, Air Jordan XXXI PEs while Conley was also seen during pregame in the super limited Air Jordan I Retro “Royal Satin.”

Make sure to get your first full glimpse of NBA Playoff kicks with our initial postseason gallery.

Related

Post Up: Bigger Than Basketball

Photos via Getty Images