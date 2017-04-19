-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 6
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
Terry Rozier: adidas Harden Vol. 1, Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Jimmy Butler: Jordan Ultra.Fly 2
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X PO
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, Marcus Smart: adidas D Lillard 2
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 1, Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 9
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Cory Joseph: Nike Kyrie 2, Matthew Dellavedova: Peak Delly 1
Robin Lopez: adidas D Lillard 2, Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Luc Mbah a Moute: adidas Crazylight Boost 2015, George Hill: Peak Monster
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1
Jonas Valanciunas: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Thon Maker: adidas Crazy Explosive Low PK
Paul Zipser: Nike Kyrie 3
Paul Pierce: Nike Air Legacy 3, Boris Diaw: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
DeMarre Carrol: adidas Crazy Hustle, Khris Middleton: Nike PG1
Marreese Speights: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016, Joe Johnson: Jordan CP3.X
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night
PJ Tucker’s sneaker game is unmatched in the NBA. He brought out another gem for the Raptors Game Two win over the Bucks. Tucker went back a few years and donned the shiny silver Nike Hyperdunk from the Aston Martin x Nike x Kobe Bryant pack. DeMar DeRozan continued to carry the Kobe flag as he rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB as he finished the night with 23 points.
In Boston, Dwyane Wade rocked two colorways of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 in the Bulls Game Two victory over the Celtics. Wade wore a variation of the “Coming Home” model along with a flipped version of that pair. Jimmy Butler continued with the Jordan Ultra.Fly 2 while Isaiah Thomas wore both his green Nike Kobe A.D. as well as a black/white model.
In the night’s final game, Blake Griffin once again wore a mysterious Jordan Brand model which he debuted in Game 1. While originally thought to be a special model of the Super.Fly 5 PO, the pair has been confirmed by Weartesters to be the all-new Jordan Super.Fly 6.
To peep the rest of Tuesday’s playoff sneaker action, check out our latest gallery above.
Photos via Getty Images
