PJ Tucker’s sneaker game is unmatched in the NBA. He brought out another gem for the Raptors Game Two win over the Bucks. Tucker went back a few years and donned the shiny silver Nike Hyperdunk from the Aston Martin x Nike x Kobe Bryant pack. DeMar DeRozan continued to carry the Kobe flag as he rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB as he finished the night with 23 points.

In Boston, Dwyane Wade rocked two colorways of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 in the Bulls Game Two victory over the Celtics. Wade wore a variation of the “Coming Home” model along with a flipped version of that pair. Jimmy Butler continued with the Jordan Ultra.Fly 2 while Isaiah Thomas wore both his green Nike Kobe A.D. as well as a black/white model.

In the night’s final game, Blake Griffin once again wore a mysterious Jordan Brand model which he debuted in Game 1. While originally thought to be a special model of the Super.Fly 5 PO, the pair has been confirmed by Weartesters to be the all-new Jordan Super.Fly 6.

To peep the rest of Tuesday’s playoff sneaker action, check out our latest gallery above.

Photos via Getty Images