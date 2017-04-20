Stars played like stars last night and their kicks were certainly were in the spotlight.

Stephen Curry debuted a new colorway of his Under Armour Curry 3ZER0 and Draymond Green rocked a Warriors’ PE of the Nike Zoom HyperRev 2017 as Golden State sailed to an easy win over the Blazers. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum went the red route as Lillard donned his “Roots” adidas Dame 3 while McCollum rocked an all-red Nike Hyperdunk 2016.

Washington went up 2-0 on Atlanta behind its star backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal. Both players went with old favorites as Wall wore a navy Nike Kobe A.D. while Beal balled in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low. Tim Hardaway Jr. headlined the Hawks’ sneaker efforts as he brought out both the Nike PG1 and Nike Kobe A.D. while Taurean Prince went with a fresh pair of red adidas D Lillard 2s.

In Houston, Russell Westbrook put up a performance for the ages, but the Thunder came up short against the Rockets. Westbrook had on orange/blue gradient Air Jordan XXX.5s as he went for 51 points in another triple-double performance, but it was James Harden in his familiar “Home” adidas Harden Vol. 1 coming up with the W.

Photos via Getty Images