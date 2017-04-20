-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1, Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
Draymond Green, Patrick McCaw: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
Damian Lillard: adiads Dame 3
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9, Tim Haradaway Jr.: Nike Kobe A.D.
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2 Post
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Nike PG1, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
Lou Williams: Peak Lightning 4
Taurean Prince: adidas D Lillard 2
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI, Domantas Sabonis: Nike Kobe A.D.
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 3 Low, Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Maurice Harkless: Nike Kobe XI, JaVale McGee: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Allen Crabbe: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Trevor Ariza: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly
Jason Smith: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Brandon Jennings: Nike PG1
Ian Clark: Nike KD 9 Elite
Jerami Grant: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Clint Capela: Nike Hypershift
Mike Muscala: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Jose Calderon: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
David West: adidas Crazy Bounce, Noah Vonleh: Air Jordan XXXI
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night
Stars played like stars last night and their kicks were certainly were in the spotlight.
Stephen Curry debuted a new colorway of his Under Armour Curry 3ZER0 and Draymond Green rocked a Warriors’ PE of the Nike Zoom HyperRev 2017 as Golden State sailed to an easy win over the Blazers. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum went the red route as Lillard donned his “Roots” adidas Dame 3 while McCollum rocked an all-red Nike Hyperdunk 2016.
Washington went up 2-0 on Atlanta behind its star backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal. Both players went with old favorites as Wall wore a navy Nike Kobe A.D. while Beal balled in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low. Tim Hardaway Jr. headlined the Hawks’ sneaker efforts as he brought out both the Nike PG1 and Nike Kobe A.D. while Taurean Prince went with a fresh pair of red adidas D Lillard 2s.
In Houston, Russell Westbrook put up a performance for the ages, but the Thunder came up short against the Rockets. Westbrook had on orange/blue gradient Air Jordan XXX.5s as he went for 51 points in another triple-double performance, but it was James Harden in his familiar “Home” adidas Harden Vol. 1 coming up with the W.
Photos via Getty Images
