Several high profile kicks dressed in yellow highlight Thursday night’s NBA playoff sneaker recap.

Paul George arguably had the freshest pair of the evening with his Nike PG1 getting colorblocked in an all-yellow upper contrasted with a clean blue midsole and purple gradient hit. Unfortunately for George, he’s forever going to remember this as the colorway he rocked in the Pacers’ historic collapse. LeBron James led the Cavs’ furious comeback with a 41-point effort in a triple-double performance while rocking a white-on-white PE of his Nike LeBron 14.

The Grizzlies made their series with Spurs more interesting with a solid 105-94 victory. Mike Conley brought his yellow Air Jordan XXXI PEs while Marc Gasol did damage in an almost all-yellow pair of the Nike Hyperdunk 2016. San Antonio was led once again by its star duo of Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, who once again took the court in their own PE versions of the XXXI.

Lastly, DeMar DeRozan stunted in Milwaukee with both a red pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. NXT and the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB, but struggled mightily on the court finishing the night 0-8 from the field and just eight points. The Bucks straight up took the Raptors to the woodshed in a thorough 104-77 beatdown lead by the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo in his trusty Nike Kobe X Elite and Khris Middleton who took the floor in the Nike PG1.

Photos via Getty Images.