-
-
JR Smith, LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, Jeff Teague: Nike PG1
-
Tony Snell: adidas Crazy Bounce, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. NXT
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB
-
Tony Parker: Peak TP4
-
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Khris Middleton: Nike PG1, Cory Joseph: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Thon Maker: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Jonas Valanciunas: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Patty Mills, Andrew Harrison: Under Armour Charged Controller
-
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI, Patrick Patterson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
Kevin Seraphin: Nike PG1
-
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Zach Randolph: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Pau Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Matthew Dellavedova: Peak Delly 1, PJ Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Air Penny IV, Kevin Seraphin: Nike PG1, Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Dejounte Murray: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe XI, Myles Turner: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
1 of 24
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night
Several high profile kicks dressed in yellow highlight Thursday night’s NBA playoff sneaker recap.
Paul George arguably had the freshest pair of the evening with his Nike PG1 getting colorblocked in an all-yellow upper contrasted with a clean blue midsole and purple gradient hit. Unfortunately for George, he’s forever going to remember this as the colorway he rocked in the Pacers’ historic collapse. LeBron James led the Cavs’ furious comeback with a 41-point effort in a triple-double performance while rocking a white-on-white PE of his Nike LeBron 14.
The Grizzlies made their series with Spurs more interesting with a solid 105-94 victory. Mike Conley brought his yellow Air Jordan XXXI PEs while Marc Gasol did damage in an almost all-yellow pair of the Nike Hyperdunk 2016. San Antonio was led once again by its star duo of Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, who once again took the court in their own PE versions of the XXXI.
Lastly, DeMar DeRozan stunted in Milwaukee with both a red pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. NXT and the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB, but struggled mightily on the court finishing the night 0-8 from the field and just eight points. The Bucks straight up took the Raptors to the woodshed in a thorough 104-77 beatdown lead by the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo in his trusty Nike Kobe X Elite and Khris Middleton who took the floor in the Nike PG1.
Photos via Getty Images.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus