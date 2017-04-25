Monday night’s NBA Playoff action saw most players sticking to tried and true models.

Stephen Curry wore an all-blue pair of his Under Armour Curry 3ZER0 as the Warriors completed their sweep of the Blazers. Kevin Durant also went with a blue PE of Nike KD 9 Elite, while Andre Iguodala took the floor in a yellow pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. The Blazers completed their season with Damian Lillard dropping 34 points in his adidas Dame 3, while C.J. McCollum had a disappointing six-point effort in a Blazers’ flavored Nike Hyperdunk 2016.

Paul Millsap turned in a solid effort in the Nike Zoom Live 2017 as the Hawks evened their series with the Wizards. Notable kicks from that matchup included John Wall in his navy Nike Kobe A.D., Taurean Prince in the adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Home,” Dennis Schroder in the Nike PG1, Markieff Morris going once again with the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Silver Surfer” and Bradley Beal in his Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low PE.

Closing out our latest recap, Toronto’s PJ Tucker donned the Air Jordan VII Retro as the Raptors also evened up their series with the Bucks. DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell both went the Nike Kobe A.D. and Giannis Antetokounmpo stayed true to his Nike Kobe X Elite, which he’s been rocking the entire season.

Photos via Getty Images