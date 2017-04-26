Despite Russell Westbrook’s herculean efforts, the Rockets were too much for Russ and company as Houston ended their season with a 105-99 victory. Westbrook wore his blue-orange gradient Air Jordan 30.5 in a 47 point, 11 rebound and 9 assist performance while James Harden dropped 34 in the “Home” colorway of his adidas Harden Vol. 1. Other notable kicks from that game were Andre Roberson’s super dope NIKEiD Kyrie 2s, Eric Gordon’s adidas Crazy Explosive PE and Nene’s almost all-red XXXIs.

In San Antonio, Spurs and Grizzlies players remained steadfast with their sneaker choices, going with old reliables. Mike Conley once again went with his sunburst Air Jordan XXXI PEs while Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge did the same and got the win in their XXXIs.

Out west, the Jazz took Game 5 at the Staples Arena leaving the Clips on the cusp of elimination. Gordon Hayward wore a team PE of the Nike Zoom Live 2017 while George Hill also brought out a team flavored colorway of his Peak Monster GH3. For Los Angeles, Chris Paul wore his new Jordan CP3.X AE and DeAndre Jordan went with the all-red Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit.

Closing out our latest NBA Playoff sneaker recap, a few celebs were spotted in the stands. Kendrick Lamar donned a pair of all-white Nike Air Force 1s to take in the Clips and Jazz game while Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner sat courtside to watch the Thunder/Rockets game. Scott wore a pair of the Nike Air Force II “Espo” with the matching socks while Jenner went lux with the all-black Balenciaga Cambure.

Photos via Getty Images