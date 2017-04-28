-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI, JaMychal Green: Air Jordan X Retro
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D., Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Khris Middleton: Nike PG1
Cory Joseph: Nike Kyrie 2, Jason Terry: Reebok Kamikaze 4
Tony Parker: Peak TP4
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Thon Maker: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night
The NBA’s best sneaker team is moving on, as the Toronto Raptors dispatched the feisty Milwaukee Bucks 92-89 in Game 6. PJ Tucker further cemented his status as the NBA’s No. 1 sneakerhead by snapping all types of necks in “Raging Bull” Air Jordan V Retro, while DeMar DeRozan wore a red/silver Nike Kobe A.D. and Kyle Lowry donned a red/white pair of his adidas Crazy Explosive Low PE.
Also moving on are the San Antonio Spurs, after a hard-fought series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Mike Conley all rocked familiar PEs of the Air Jordan XXXI. JaMychal Green went the Jordan route as well, as he donned the Air Jordan X Retro “NYC.” And if this were Vince Carter’s final NBA game, the answer to the trivia question, ‘What sneakers did VC last wear in an NBA game?’ would be the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016.
Photos via Getty Images
