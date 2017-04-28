The NBA’s best sneaker team is moving on, as the Toronto Raptors dispatched the feisty Milwaukee Bucks 92-89 in Game 6. PJ Tucker further cemented his status as the NBA’s No. 1 sneakerhead by snapping all types of necks in “Raging Bull” Air Jordan V Retro, while DeMar DeRozan wore a red/silver Nike Kobe A.D. and Kyle Lowry donned a red/white pair of his adidas Crazy Explosive Low PE.

Also moving on are the San Antonio Spurs, after a hard-fought series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Mike Conley all rocked familiar PEs of the Air Jordan XXXI. JaMychal Green went the Jordan route as well, as he donned the Air Jordan X Retro “NYC.” And if this were Vince Carter’s final NBA game, the answer to the trivia question, ‘What sneakers did VC last wear in an NBA game?’ would be the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016.

Photos via Getty Images