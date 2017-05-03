Isaiah Thomas laced up his green PE Nike Kobe A.D. and put the Celtics on his back leading Boston to an inspired 129-119 victory over Washington in Game 2. Thomas finished the evening with 53 points in a performance that he would later dedicate to his late sister. John Wall finished up 40 points in his navy Nike Kobe A.D., but was simply overmatched by Thomas in the final two stanzas.

Andre Iguodala continued the Nike Kobe A.D. theme as he wore a Warriors’ PE in Golden State’s 106-94 Game One victory over Utah. Stephen Curry shined in his “Taxi” Under Armour Curry 3ZER0 while Draymond Green filled up the stat sheet in the Nike Zoom Rev 2017. Highlights from Utah’s footwear game were led by Trey Lyles Nike Zoom Kobe 3 FTB, Joe Johnson’s Jordan Super.Fly 5 PO and Gordon Hayward’s Nike Zoom Live 2017.

Photos via Getty Images