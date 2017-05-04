The Toronto Raptors might be the NBA sneaker team of the year, but LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have certainly made a strong case for having the most and best PEs in the league.

Cleveland’s dynamic duo were at it again with James going with a “Bred” version of his Nike LeBron 14 while Irving took the floor in a “Greased Lightning” PE that was inspired by the movie Grease. For Toronto, DeMar DeRozan had one of the worst games of his career finishing with just five points in the Nike Kobe X Elite “Rose Gold.” P.J. Tucker continued to shine on the sneaker front with a pair of the “Safari” Atmos x Air Jordan III Retro.

In contrast to the Raptors and Cavs series which features flashy kicks, the Spurs and Rockets affair has guys that stick mainly to the models that they’ve rocked throughout the season. Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge were once again in the Air Jordan XXXI, Patty Mills wore the Under Armour Charged Controller and James Harden played in the “Pioneer” adidas Harden Vol. 1. One player switching things up on the evening was Jonathon Simmons who benched his XXXIs in favor of the Nike Kobe A.D. NXT.

Related

Post Up: Bron’s World

Photos via Getty Images