LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1
Shelvin Mack: Nike Kobe Mentality 2, Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3ZER0
John Wall, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9 Elite
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
LaMarcus Aldridge, Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Rudy Gobert: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Patty Mills: Under Armour Charged Controller
P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D., LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3ZER0, Joe Johnson: Jordan CP3.X
Marcin Gortat: Nike Hypershift, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3, Cory Joseph: Nike Kyrie 2
Patrick Beverley: adidas D Rose 7, Dejounte Murray: Nike Kobe A.D.
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D., Serge Ibaka: adidas Crazy Hustle
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive, Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Kyle Korver: Nike Kyrie 3, DeMarre Carroll: adidas Crazy Explosive
Lou Williams: Peak Lightning 4
J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 14
Manu GInobili: Nike KD 9
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
Jonas Valanciunas: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Bobby Brown: Nike Kyrie 3
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Weekend
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving continued their winning ways and continued bringing out fire player exclusives. James donned a navy/yellow Nike LeBron 14 while Kyrie Irving brought out a Nike Kyrie 3 which featured an all-seeing eye graphic. For the Raptors’ final game of the season, DeMar DeRozan took the floor in the Nike Kobe A.D. “Compton” while P.J. Tucker also went with the A.D. as he rocked a white/red number.
In Houston, James Harden helped even the Rockets even up their series in the “Disruptor” adidas Harden Vol. 1. Though he was mourning the loss of his grandfather, Patrick Beverley played in an all-red pair of the adidas D Rose 7 and Eric Gordon went with a grey adidas Crazy Explosive PE.
The Warriors moved one step closer to the NBA’s Western Conference Finals as they dispatched the Utah Jazz in Game 3, 102-91. Several Golden State players went with black/blue models including Stephen Curry in Under Armour Curry 3ZER0, Andre Iguodala in the Nike Kobe A.D. and Draymond Green in the Nike Zoom Rev 2017.
Make sure to check out all these kicks and more in our latest NBA Playoff recap up top.
Photos via Getty Images
