LeBron James and Kyrie Irving continued their winning ways and continued bringing out fire player exclusives. James donned a navy/yellow Nike LeBron 14 while Kyrie Irving brought out a Nike Kyrie 3 which featured an all-seeing eye graphic. For the Raptors’ final game of the season, DeMar DeRozan took the floor in the Nike Kobe A.D. “Compton” while P.J. Tucker also went with the A.D. as he rocked a white/red number.

In Houston, James Harden helped even the Rockets even up their series in the “Disruptor” adidas Harden Vol. 1. Though he was mourning the loss of his grandfather, Patrick Beverley played in an all-red pair of the adidas D Rose 7 and Eric Gordon went with a grey adidas Crazy Explosive PE.

The Warriors moved one step closer to the NBA’s Western Conference Finals as they dispatched the Utah Jazz in Game 3, 102-91. Several Golden State players went with black/blue models including Stephen Curry in Under Armour Curry 3ZER0, Andre Iguodala in the Nike Kobe A.D. and Draymond Green in the Nike Zoom Rev 2017.

Make sure to check out all these kicks and more in our latest NBA Playoff recap up top.

Photos via Getty Images