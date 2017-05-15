-
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3ZER0
-
Draymon Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Patty Mills: Under Armour Charged Controller, Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI, Jonathon Simmons: Nike Kobe A.D. NXT
-
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Manu Ginobili: Nike KD 9
-
Zaza Pachulia: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2017, Paul Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night
After Nike unveiled his latest signature earlier in the day, Kevin Durant took the court at Oracle Arena rocking his all-new Nike KD10. Durant took the floor in the “Anniversary” colorway en route to a 34 point performance in Golden State’s 113-111 comeback victory over San Antonio.
Stephen Curry was also an integral part of the Warriors’ win finishing with 40 points in a white/royal pair of his playoff model, the Under Armour Curry 3ZER0. The Spurs looked to be in control of the game when Kawhi Leonard – wearing his white/silver Air Jordan XXXI PE – left the game after re-aggravating an ankle injury. The Spurs were up 23 points in third quarter at the time of Leonard went down.
Photos via Getty Images
