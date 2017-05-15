After Nike unveiled his latest signature earlier in the day, Kevin Durant took the court at Oracle Arena rocking his all-new Nike KD10. Durant took the floor in the “Anniversary” colorway en route to a 34 point performance in Golden State’s 113-111 comeback victory over San Antonio.

Stephen Curry was also an integral part of the Warriors’ win finishing with 40 points in a white/royal pair of his playoff model, the Under Armour Curry 3ZER0. The Spurs looked to be in control of the game when Kawhi Leonard – wearing his white/silver Air Jordan XXXI PE – left the game after re-aggravating an ankle injury. The Spurs were up 23 points in third quarter at the time of Leonard went down.

Photos via Getty Images