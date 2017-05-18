A well-rested Cavaliers team took the Celtics to school in Cleveland’s easy 117-104 win over Boston. Kyrie Irving wore his “School Bus” Nike Kyrie 3s while LeBron James drove the Cavs’ to the victory with a 38 point performance in his own “Air Mag” themed Nike LeBron 14. The new Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI also saw some action on the night on the feet of Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith both of whom wore all-maroon models.

For Boston, the team went with models they’ve worn through the season and playoffs. Isaiah Thomas played in the Nike Kobe A.D., Avery Bradley rocked the Nike PG1 and Jaylen Brown went with the adidas Crazy Explosive Low Consortium. Jae Crowder – who normally wears the Nike Kyrie 3 – went with his other go-to, the Air Jordan X Retro “NYC.”

Photographers also gave us a glimpse at some player’s off-court footwear game. The Celts’ trio of Gerald Green, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown all went with various Yeezy models while teammate James Young opted for the atmos x Nike Air Max 1. And closing out, both Isaiah Thomas and Richard Jefferson were both spotted wearing the Air Jordan IV Retro with Thomas in the Obsidian Pinnacle model and Jefferson in the red “11Lab4.”

