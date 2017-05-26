The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to the NBA Finals after crushing the Boston Celtics 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined for 59 points in their respective PEs while Kevin Love went for a double-double in a navy pair of his Nike Hyperdunk 2016 PE. James also surpassed Michael Jordan for first on the all-time playoff scoring list so don’t be surprised if the grey Nike LeBron 14s he wore in this game becomes a special release down the road.

For the Celtics, Avery Bradley tried his best in the Nike PG1. Marcus Smart had a disappointing Game 5, scoring only 7 points in the adidas D Lillard 2.

Photos via Getty Images