-
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1
-
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, J.R. Smith: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Marcus Smart: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Terry Rozier: adidas Dame 3, Richard Jefferson: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016
-
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Gerald Green: Nike PG1
-
Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3
-
James Young: Air Jordan XXXI Low, Richard Jefferson: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016
1 of 11
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night
The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to the NBA Finals after crushing the Boston Celtics 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined for 59 points in their respective PEs while Kevin Love went for a double-double in a navy pair of his Nike Hyperdunk 2016 PE. James also surpassed Michael Jordan for first on the all-time playoff scoring list so don’t be surprised if the grey Nike LeBron 14s he wore in this game becomes a special release down the road.
For the Celtics, Avery Bradley tried his best in the Nike PG1. Marcus Smart had a disappointing Game 5, scoring only 7 points in the adidas D Lillard 2.
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus