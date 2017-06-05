A couple of sneaker changes and a return to their fabled black-sleeved jerseys were intended to help Cleveland change their luck in Oakland, but the Golden State Warriors once again had their way with the defending champs winning Game 2, 132-113.

LeBron James opted for a mostly black colorway of his Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI en route to a triple-double performance while Kyrie Irving donned a white/gold version of his Nike Kyrie 3. Iman Shumpert also switched things up as he went with a jersey matching NikeiD Kyrie 2.

For Golden State, they stuck to their guns and rocked the same kicks that brought them success in Game 1. Stephen Curry dropped his own triple-double in his Under Armour Curry 4 and Kevin Durant continued to scorch the Cavaliers in his blue/gold Nike Zoom KDX. Klay Thompson broke out of his slump finishing with 20 points in the Finals colorway of his signature model, the Anta KT2.

