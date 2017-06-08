Game 3 of the NBA Finals featured several marquee sneakers on the hardwood led by the debut of a black and white colorway of Stephen Curry’s latest signature model, the Under Armour Curry 4. Draymond Green followed suit with the debut of a black and white colorway of Nike’s latest flagship basketball model, the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit and Klay Thompson brought out the black colorway of his Anta KT2 “Chase.” Ian Clark rocked a salt and pepper style of the Nike Zoom KDX. Speaking of Kevin Durant, he once again wore his blue/gold KDX PE as he dropped a late three-pointer that might’ve crushed Cleveland’s hopes for a repeat championship.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving brought out another set of PEs as James donned a clean white/red colorway of his Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI while Irving went with what might’ve have been the “Bruce Lee” colorway of his Nike Kyrie 3. Iman Shumpert was hoping for the best when he rocked the “Champagne” Air Jordan VIII Retro while J.R. Smith continued on in the Nike LeBron 13 Low.

Scroll through the gallery above to see all the hits.

Photos via Getty Images