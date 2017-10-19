-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXII PE
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan X Retro PE
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Devin Booker: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Ish Smith: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 9
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
James Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 3
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 13 Elite
Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Dennis Smith: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Garrett Temple: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1, Jeremy Lamb: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Cody Zeller: Air Jordan XXXII PE
Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1
Joe Johnson: Air Jordan XVI Retro
Will Barton: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
NBA Kicks of the Night
The NBA’s opening week continued with 11 games last night and several stars shining in fresh colorways of familiar models, while others broke out their respective brand’s latest and greatest.
John Wall got Washington off to a winning start in the Nike PG1, Giannis Antetokoumpo continued to rock Mambas as he dropped 37 points on the Celtics in the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid “Detached,” Damian Lillard cooled the Suns in his “Triple Black” adidas Dame 4, and Mike Conley started his season strong in a fire PE of the new Air Jordan XXXII.
#MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/c08JxeF6Je
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 19, 2017
Some of the night’s other notable wears included Jimmy Butler going retro for his T-Wolves season debut as he donned an Air Jordan X PE, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons gave Sixers fans reasons to be excited as they wore the adidas Mad Bounce and Nike Hyperdunk 2017, respectively, and James Harden led the Rockets to a 2-0 start dropping by 27 on the Kings in his signature adidas model.
Jimmy Butler starts his Timberwolves career in an Air Jordan X PE 🐺 pic.twitter.com/whWOZ4nOnM
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 19, 2017
Peep the rest of the night’s kicks up top.
Photos via Getty Images
