Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII
Paul George: Nike PG1
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D.
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
Jarret Allen: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
Julius Randle: Nike Kobe A.D.
Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Taurean Prince: adidas Harden Vol.1
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 3
Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1
Kyle Kuzma: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Jameer Nelson: Nike Kyrie 3
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 4
Caris LeVert: Nike Kyrie 3
NBA Kicks of the Night
Just when it looked like Carmelo Anthony–in his Jordan Melo M13–had hit a potential game winner for OKC, Andrew Wiggins sprung into action. Rocking his trusty adidas Crazy Explosives, Wiggins dropped a deep buzzer-beating three on Oklahoma City to lead Minnesota to a thrilling 115-113 victory. Russell Westbrook scored 31 in a pair of his Air Jordan 30.5 PEs while Jimmy Butler brought out a navy PE of the Air Jordan XXXII.
In Los Angeles, the Pelicans got their first win of the season with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins leading the way in the Nike Air Max Dominate. Lonzo Ball dropped a near triple-double in his BBB ZO2 Prime Remix while Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers in scoring in the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid “Optimism.”
Out in Brooklyn, D’Angelo Russell led the Nets to a victory over the Hawks in an all-white pair of the Nike Kyrie 3.
Check out the rest of Sunday’s best NBA kicks just ahead.
Photos via Getty Images
